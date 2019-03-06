Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, March 6 , 2019, 12:17 am | Rain Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Goleta City Council May Hit Brakes on New Highway 101 Overpass

City's General Plan calls for a bridge over Highway 101 connecting Hollister Avenue to Calle Real near the Ellwood area

Goleta City Council meeting Click to view larger
The Goleta City Council on Tuesday pushed back on a proposed bridge connecting Hollister Avenue and Calle Real over Highway 101.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | March 5, 2019 | 8:12 p.m.

A $53-million price tag and changing political sentiment could spell doom for a proposed bridge over Highway 101 in western Goleta. 

“There's not a lot of juice for the amount of squeeze,” Councilman James Kyriaco said during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

“It doesn't seem like we are going to get a lot of beneficial impacts. I want to do anything I can to reduce traffic at Hollister and Storke, but is this project gonna get us there?”

The city's General Plan calls for a bridge over Highway 101 that connects Hollister Avenue to Calle Real near the Ellwood area. The idea was to reduce traffic at Storke Road and Hollister Avenue.

The latest version of the proposal called for a vehicle, pedestrian and bike bridge, and that was moving forward until funding issues stalled it in 2010.  

Now, an engineer's report says it would cost $53 million and would only reduce traffic trips by 200 vehicles per day in the Storke Road and Hollister Avenue area. 

Goleta has experienced a sudden jump in traffic in the past five years after a flurry of construction projects, including hotels, housing, restaurants and retail. 

Still, councilmembers said that an overpass in that spot may not bring good value to the city.

“We could be taking 15, 20 years to do this project,” Councilman Stuart Kasdin said.

Highway 101 overpass proposal plan alternative Click to view larger
A proposed Highway 101 bridge would connect Hollister Avenue to Calle Real in western Goleta, but City Council members on Tuesday balked at the estimated $53-million cost.  (Courtesy photo)

Mayor Paula Perotte too balked at the price tag of the project.

She said the original idea in the mid-1990s called for a pedestrian and bike bridge, but the project evolved into a vehicular bridge because there was an assumption that it would qualify for more grant funding if vehicles were involved.

Goleta planning officials said they are skeptical it would receive substantial grant funding, since the project connects neighborhoods but does not provide a regional benefit.

Some of the councilmembers suggested reducing the project to a pedestrian and bike bridge to reduce the cost.  

Only Councilman Roger Aceves pushed for construction of the overpass Tuesday, and said the City Council has an obligation to pursue the project since the concept is in the city's General Plan.

“The original intent was to reduce traffic at Storke and Hollister,” Aceves said. “If we don't allow vehicles on the bridge, we may regret it 10, 20 years later. We only get one chance to do this.”

The council did not take a formal vote after Tuesday's update, but will revisit the project in about six months. 

During public comment, Goleta resident Michael Iza said the council needs to slow down.

“There has been zero public input,” Iza said. “It's hard for me to comprehend how you could make such a huge decision with no public outreach since 2010.”

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 