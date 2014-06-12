Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 7:40 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Council Interviews Candidates for Vacant Seat, Postpones Selection

City leaders continue the decision until Tuesday to give hopeful Eric Onnen the opportunity to be questioned

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | June 12, 2014 | 9:54 p.m.

The Goleta City Council was able to vet all but one of seven candidates who applied for its open seat — one person was out of town — so officials pushed an official selection until next Tuesday’s regular meeting.

Eric Onnen, a former Goleta city councilman and current city planning commissioner, could not attend Thursday’s special meeting because of a previous commitment, and a majority of four remaining council members thought a decision made without first interviewing him would be unfair.

The council voted 3-1 — with Councilwoman Paula Perotte dissenting — to continue a decision until Tuesday when a candidate would also be sworn into duty.

Seven candidates are vying for a fifth council seat, vacant after the resignation of Councilman Ed Easton on May 21.

Easton had to step down from the post after he and his wife bought a new house outside the city limits, and residency is a requirement to serve on the council.

Mayor Michael Bennett said candidate applications mistakenly did not include the date for interviews, although council members were already given notice to keep the day free.

“To me, it’s an issue of fairness,” Bennett said. “I really think he needs to be spoken with.”

Council members moved forward with other interviews, spending 30 minutes interviewing each candidate before a public comment period.

A current Goleta planning commissioner, a Design Review Board member, a recent UC Santa Barbara graduate and a U.S. Army veteran were among the locals vying for the spot

Questions ranged from whether candidates could commit enough time to the position to how they would reach out to constituents, since they’re bypassing an election campaign.

Council members also asked for opinions on the revenue neutrality agreement, ongoing development, Old Town Goleta revitalization, Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet, the oil-processing plant and more.

Some candidates hadn’t seen or attended any public city meetings, while others had already served several years on either the Goleta Planning Commission (Julie Solomon) or Design Review Board (Bill Shelor).

Other applicants included Tony Vallejo, a local accountant and past Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce board chairman; Catriona Orosco, a local single mother of three and project manager at Yardi Systems; Aaron Swaney, an Army veteran, parent and human resources and operations director at Independent Nurse Consulting; and Dayton Aldrich, a 2013 graduate of UCSB who has worked as an intern at the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office since September and plans to attend the Santa Barbara College of Law this fall.

Council members commended applicants for presenting them with such a tough decision.

“No one needs to go away here with their heads down,” Bennett said. “It is another example of the quality of life we enjoy in Goleta. Don’t get discouraged.”

Council members will hear from Onnen on Tuesday before casting written ballot votes.

Whoever receives the majority of votes will be appointed to serve the remainder of Easton’s term, which lasts through the end of 2016.

An appointment must be made within 60 days of a vacancy. Otherwise, the open seat couldn’t be filled until the November election.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 