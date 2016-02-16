Goleta City Council Wants Tax Measure to Fund Struggling Library Branch

If no countywide measure gains support to go on November ballot, city will likely pursue its own library-funding tax ballot measure

Goleta officials said Tuesday they were willing to support a special countywide ballot tax measure to help keep the cash-strapped Goleta Valley Library open.

Goleta City Council also unanimously voted to allocate $30,000 more in general funds to its community library.

In an action led by Councilman Roger Aceves, officials tacked on a request to encourage other Santa Barbara County cities to weigh in on whether they might be interested sooner than later.

That’s because if the County Board of Supervisors doesn’t push the countywide measure forward for this November — or if not all cities agree to jump on board — the city of Goleta would still move to create a ballot measure for its South Coast library zone.

Supervisors weren’t expected to take up the issue until late March or April at the earliest.

“We’re running out of time,” Aceves said.

Shaky financial footing could force the Goleta library to close when it runs out of reserve funds in the 2018-2019 fiscal year, according to city staff.

The city hopes to put the special tax measure — requiring a two-thirds majority vote — on the ballot this November to keep from slashing operating hours at the library at 500 N. Fairview Ave., which was founded in 1973.

The county owned the library until Goleta’s incorporation in 2002, when Goleta officials entered into an agreement with Santa Barbara’s library system to operate it as another branch.

Some 88,000 people use the library each year, which gets 51 percent of funding from the county general fund and 14 percent from revenues derived from library fees, fines, rentals, interest earnings and contributions from the Friends of the Goleta Library and other private donations.

The $30,000 allocated this week was on top of $10,000 the city awards to the library annually, not to mention the cost of maintaining the building and grounds.

So far, attempts to balance the budget by reducing staff, operating hours and other items have been unsuccessful.

The library is currently facing a deficit of more than $200,000, which could grow to over $500,000 by 2019, according to the city.

Late last year, Goleta brought its ballot measure request before the county’s library advisory committee, which suggested the countywide measure that would impact nearly 130,000 parcels and generate some $2.3 million annually.

Properties would be charged $18 to $24 per parcel, and Goleta would receive $467,000 annually.

“We’ve been ready to go and just waiting for the county,” Councilwoman Paula Perotte said.

“My biggest fear is that this doesn’t give us enough time. I think that outreach is critical for making this work.”

Aceves worried larger cities already contributing a lot to their libraries— like Santa Barbara and Santa Maria — might not go for a countywide measure.

He asked the city to reach out to cities so even if the countywide ballot measure doesn’t move forward, Goleta could still have time to submit its own measure by June or July at the latest.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .