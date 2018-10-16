Goleta City Council Names New Park After Original Councilmember Jonny Wallis

Parks and Recreation Commission recommended Esperanza Park as the name for the Old Town site on Kellogg Avenue

Goleta's newest park now has a name.

The Goleta City Council voted 5-0 on Tuesday to name the park, at 170 S. Kellogg Ave. in Old Town Goleta, Jonny D Wallis Park.

Wallis was one of the original Goleta City Council members when the city incorporated in 2002. She died in 2013 at the age of 67.

City Councilman Roger Aceves struggled to hold back tears recalling the fond memories he had of Wallis.

He recalled how when he was elected in 2006, by 87 votes, Wallis called him after the election was certified.

“She was the only one who called me,” Aceves said. “It truly meant something to me. She was there for me. She helped me a lot.”

They sat next to each other on the council and when Aceves said something that Wallis didn't agree with, “she'd give me a kick,” Aceves said.

“I got some bruises from that woman,” he said fondly.

The city launched a contest in September to name the park, which is still under construction near the intersection of Kellogg and Hollister avenues.

A subcommitte including Mayor Paula Perotte and Councilman Stuart Kasdin narrowed the list of 340-plus submissions to six finalists: Esperanza Park, The Goodland Neighborhood Park, Heló Village Park, Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park, Kid's Dream Park and Qasil Creek Park. Qasil is a Chumash word meaning beautiful, according to the submission, and Heló Village is the name of a Mission-era Chumash town in the Goleta Valley.

That group preferred the Wallis name, but the Parks and Recreation Commission at a meeting two weeks ago recommended the name Esperanza Park. The word means “hope” in Spanish and would be a nod to Goleta's large Mexican-American population in Old Town, members said.

Wallis served on dozens of boards and organizations, including the Goleta Old Town Redevelopment Project Area Committee, County of Santa Barbara Park Commission and Goleta Planning Commission.

“She was one of the founding mothers of Goleta,” said Councilman Kyle Richards, who noted that she was an Old Town Goleta resident.

Richards supported the Wallis name, but noted that Esperanza Park, or a name that symbolizes the diversity of the community, should be considered in the future when naming parks.

“Esperanza would reflect many of the Latino residents of Old Town,” Richards said.

Kasdin agreed, but was pleased with naming this park after Wallis because she has recent history in Goleta.

“It wasn't just someone who was a wealthy rancher or a developer,” he said.

Councilman Michael Bennett called Wallis “a classy lady,” adding that she was “a person you could learn from.”

More than 40 residents suggested naming the park after Wallis.

More than 40 residents suggested Wallis, but the wide-ranging list of submissions also including names such as Donald Trump Park, G-Town, Parky McParkface, and Its Not Condos (sic).

The park will have a multi-use field, pickleball court, bocce ball court, basketball court, skate plaza, playground area, parking, picnic structures, walking paths and game tables.

