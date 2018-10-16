Tuesday, October 16 , 2018, 9:52 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Goleta City Council Names New Park After Original Councilmember Jonny Wallis

Parks and Recreation Commission recommended Esperanza Park as the name for the Old Town site on Kellogg Avenue

park construction Click to view larger
The Goleta City Council voted Tuesday to name the new park after late councilwoman Jonny Wallis.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | October 16, 2018 | 8:39 p.m.

Goleta's newest park now has a name.

The Goleta City Council voted 5-0 on Tuesday to name the park, at 170 S. Kellogg Ave. in Old Town Goleta, Jonny D Wallis Park. 

Wallis was one of the original Goleta City Council members when the city incorporated in 2002. She died in 2013 at the age of 67. 

City Councilman Roger Aceves struggled to hold back tears recalling the fond memories he had of Wallis.

He recalled how when he was elected in 2006, by 87 votes, Wallis called him after the election was certified.

“She was the only one who called me,” Aceves said. “It truly meant something to me. She was there for me. She helped me a lot.”

They sat next to each other on the council and when Aceves said something that Wallis didn't agree with, “she'd give me a kick,” Aceves said. 

“I got some bruises from that woman,” he said fondly.

The city launched a contest in September to name the park, which is still under construction near the intersection of Kellogg and Hollister avenues.

park construction Click to view larger
The Kellogg Avenue park under construction in Old Town Goleta will have a skate park, basketball court, playground and more.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

A subcommitte including Mayor Paula Perotte and Councilman Stuart Kasdin narrowed the list of 340-plus submissions to six finalists: Esperanza Park, The Goodland Neighborhood Park, Heló Village Park, Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park, Kid's Dream Park and Qasil Creek Park. Qasil is a Chumash word meaning beautiful, according to the submission, and Heló Village is the name of a Mission-era Chumash town in the Goleta Valley.

That group preferred the Wallis name, but the Parks and Recreation Commission at a meeting two weeks ago recommended the name Esperanza Park. The word means “hope” in Spanish and would be a nod to Goleta's large Mexican-American population in Old Town, members said.

Wallis served on dozens of boards and organizations, including the Goleta Old Town Redevelopment Project Area Committee, County of Santa Barbara Park Commission and Goleta Planning Commission. 

“She was one of the founding mothers of Goleta,” said Councilman Kyle Richards, who noted that she was an Old Town Goleta resident.

Richards supported the Wallis name, but noted that Esperanza Park, or a name that symbolizes the diversity of the community, should be considered in the future when naming parks. 

“Esperanza would reflect many of the Latino residents of Old Town,” Richards said. 

Kasdin agreed, but was pleased with naming this park after Wallis because she has recent history in Goleta.

“It wasn't just someone who was a wealthy rancher or a developer,” he said.

Councilman Michael Bennett called Wallis “a classy lady,” adding that she was “a person you could learn from.”

More than 40 residents suggested naming the park after Wallis. 

More than 40 residents suggested Wallis, but the wide-ranging list of submissions also including names such as Donald Trump Park, G-Town, Parky McParkface, and Its Not Condos (sic).  

The park will have a multi-use field, pickleball court, bocce ball court, basketball court, skate plaza, playground area, parking, picnic structures, walking paths and game tables.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 