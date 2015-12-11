Monday, April 9 , 2018, 3:42 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Goleta City Council to Recognize Junior High Artists at Upcoming Meeting

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | December 11, 2015 | 7:40 a.m.

The City of Goleta invites you to a reception to view the art created by Goleta Valley Junior High School students for the National Reflections program at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015. 

The exhibit will be displayed in City Council Chambers at 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, in Goleta, for the next several months.

Artwork from the visual arts and photography categories from the following students will be displayed: Emmanuel Golban, Damien Mata, Maclane Diehl, Nayon Kim, Virginia "Ginny" Braun, Shashank Thattai, Mikayla Butler, Elana Erskine, Emma Harting, Stephanie Esparza, Sloane Dickens, Thomas Radujko and Eliana Bohn.

Students that will also be honored from the film, literature and 3D artwork categories include Javin Abad, Logan Beckstrand, Miranda Jackson-Gain, Natasha Franco and Nanzani Cassidy.

Reflections is a national program created by the Parent Teacher Association of America.  This year’s theme was "Let Your Imagination Fly."  

Students submitted pieces and the winning artwork was juried by professional artists from our community. The City Council is proud of all of the students who submitted work.  

The regularly scheduled evening City Council meeting will begin at 6 p.m. following the reception.

— Valerie Kushnerov is the public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 
