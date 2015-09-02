Goleta Councilman Jim Farr Says He’s Recovering from Stroke, Hopes to Return Soon

Advice

After several weeks of silence, Goleta City Councilman Jim Farr issued a statement Wednesday confirming that he had suffered a stroke last month, but is now recovering.

Farr released the statement through city channels, stating that he suffered the stroke on Aug. 8.

“Though my cognitive abilities were unaffected, the stroke resulted in some paralysis on my left side,” he said.

Farr also thanked the Cottage Rehabilitation Institute and staff for his “rapid recovery.”

Up until Wednesday, both Farr and the city of Goleta had declined to provide further information on what was described only as a medical problem.

The five-member city council has been operating as normal in Farr's absence, though at least one high-profile vote faced a deadlock in his absence.

Farr said Wednesday he's looking forward to returning to the job.

“I want to thank the people of Goleta and City government for their patience regarding my absence. I am looking forward to returning to my City Council duties very soon to continue to serve the people of Goleta,” the statement said.

