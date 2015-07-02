Goleta City Leaders Making the Move to Protect, Identify Historic Buildings

Advice

Thirteen years after Goleta became a city, the City Council wants to create a Historic Preservation Ordinance to protect old buildings and appoint a Historic Landmarks Commission.

Goleta currently has a list of Santa Barbara County-designated landmarks, but it lacks any formal process for designating new properties, or enforcement measures to stop builders from altering any of the county-designated landmarks.

With development projects happening on seemingly every street corner and developers building restaurants, hotels and apartments at a rapid-fire pace, Goleta is looking to get a historic preservation ordinance on the books to catch up with the flurry of change swarming the city.

"I am real concerned if someone comes in with a demolition permit because I have a feeling it will be authorized and it would be gone and that will be a mistake," Councilman Michael Bennett said.

The Goleta City Council tackled the subject at this week's meeting and voted 4-0, with Jim Farr absent, to direct its ordinance committee to develop a Historic Preservation Ordinance.

Bennett initially wanted Goleta to adopt the county's historic preservation ordinance so that Goleta would have something in place immediately. He noted that Goleta still doesn't have a zoning ordinance on the books.

"We don't move quickly," Bennett said. "I wish to move quickly."

But other council members, and Planning Director Jennifer Carman, wanted to start from zero.

"I have waited too long for this and I don't want to just throw some ordinance in that hasn't been reviewed by our staff or legal counsel," Councilman Roger Aceves said. "We need to adopt one that works for Goleta and we ought to do it right."

Goleta has a list of 46 "historic resources." Places on the list include The Timbers Restaurant Building, built in the 1940s; Stow House, built in 1872; Goleta Valley Community Center, built in 1927; Goleta Bakery, built in 1932; and Santa Cruz Market, formerly an airplane hangar, built in 1939.

Any building over 50 years old is considered a potentially historic building.

Councilman Tony Vallejo said the city needs to move fast because "people are doing things," especially in Old Town Goleta.

"I am concerned about work being done to historic structures," Vallejo said.

Council members and staff weren't on the same page for creating a commission to review historic processes.

"The commission idea, I would fear after the ordinance is in place, they would meet very rarely," Carman said. "I wouldn't want to see, and maybe I am just thinking this out too far, we're planners, that's what we do, a frustrated commission that doesn't have enough to do."

Members of the council disagreed.

"I think the commission is an important part of it," Mayor Paula Perotte said.

