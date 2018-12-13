Public Engagement Panel Considering Whether Goleta Should Become a Charter City

Panel votes unanimously to have city staff research and provide more information about the possible change

Big changes could be in the works for Goleta’s city government structure.

Goleta's Public Engagement Commission on Thursday evening discussed turning the city from a general law to a charter city. It would give the community a greater degree of independence from state rules.

The commission unanimously voted to direct city staff to provide more information about adopting a city charter, and to bring the topic back at a future meeting.

“I have concerns, and now more questions,” Commissioner Rey Ybarra said after Deputy City Manager Carmen Nichols’ presentation. “I would like to know if there have been cities that said, ‘I wish we had not gone down this road.’”

In charter cities, communities could have more authority over “municipal affairs,” including council members’ salaries, expense reimbursements and benefits, and establishing procedures for enacting local ordinances, among other characteristics.

“The term ‘municipal affair’ is not defined,” Nichols said. “It gets defined by our court system when a matter comes before the court, and it's decided whether this is a statewide concern or local concern.”

How much council members get paid was recently put before Goleta voters. Residents in November voted to pay their five City Council members more money.

City charters require a simple majority vote for passage.

“The last thing I would like for our city to go through is a Brexit — people vote, and everybody is like ‘yeah let’s do this,’ and at the last minute people are so unhappy about it,” Commissioner Silvia Uribe said. “I have no clue whether this proposal of a charter will cause that or not, so I’m not advocating at this time either way.”

Should voters approve a ballot measure, a city charter may give residents more control over the affairs of the city and the structure of their local government.

By becoming a charter city, residents may have greater local control on such issues as imposing term limits, economic development, and land-use and zoning decisions.

“This city has so many other important issues that haven’t been dealt with yet,” Commissioner Barbara Massey said. “We have five or six years of things that need to be done that I think are far more important than this (becoming a charter city).”

Commissioner Beth Schneider said it seems the group “is being asked to consider making a fairly major change to the way the government is orchestrated.”

A city operating under a charter is subject to the general laws passed by the state legislature on affairs that are of statewide significance.

More flexibility in elections and possible additional revenue measures for operations or capital projects — like building, operations and library — are some benefits to becoming a charter city, Nichols added.

According to city staff, the cost of placing the charter (and subsequent charter amendments) on the ballot is estimated at about $18,000 for an item at the regular election each time, and significantly more for a special election.

“It’s a complex matter,” Nichols said. "There is a financial consequence to becoming a charter city."

The discussion comes after a settlement agreement from residents who sent a letter in 2017 alleging Goleta’s at-large system violates the California Voting Rights Act.

Goleta District Elections Committee members are generally interested in knowing if advantages exist in becoming a charter city, and if so, whether it’s more favorable a charter is created and approved before the city’s district election in 2022, Nichols said.

There are 482 cities in California, and of that number, 361 are general law and 121 are charter, Nichols said.

`Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and Solvang are charter cities in Santa Barbara County.

“I wouldn’t feel confident making a recommendation one way or the other, but I do want additional information to inform that recommendation,” Commissioner Sherri Bliss said of commenting on whether the City Council should explore becoming a charter city.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland