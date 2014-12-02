Goleta Council Approves Pilot Program to Provide Mobile Shower for Homeless

Homeless people will have a place to take a shower under a pilot program offered by the City of Goleta and an advocacy group.

In partnership with the group HEAL (Hope, Empowerment & Love), Goleta will provide space outside the Goleta Valley Community Center for a mobile shower for the homeless.

The shower facilities will be located inside a trailer, a two-room unit, that has a shower, stall, sink and toilet.

The trailer is self-contained with its own water tank, heater, wastewater holding tank and air conditioner.

The Goleta City Council voted 5-0 on Tuesday to approve the project.

"I think it is a fabulous idea," new Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte said. "I really believe it is the right thing to do. I can't even imagine going days and days without a shower."

Showers for the homeless people would be limited to about five minutes.

Initially, the mobile shower would be open one day per month, over a three-month period, beginning Dec. 29. The trailer would be parked in a rear parking lot of the community center, just north of the tennis courts.

The project would be a pilot program for three months, but eventually HEAL activists want to have the trailer visit regular sites, including St. Michael's University Church and St. Mark's Catholic Church, both in Isla Vista.

The hours would be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and homeless people would have to make an appointment to use the facilities.

HEAL activists said they do not tolerate intoxicated individuals.

Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina