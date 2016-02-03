Goleta Community Invited to Information Session on El Niño Preparedness

The City of Goleta invites the public to a community meeting with Southern California Edison on El Niño preparedness and its long- and short-term plans to enhance reliability in our community.

Hear from Director Jeff Billingsley on how SCE has prepared for the winter storms and their local projects.

After the presentation, subject-matter experts will answer specific questions on outages, energy efficiency and customer service and business concerns.

The community meeting will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016, at Goleta City Hall, which is located at 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, in Goleta.

— Valerie Kushnerov is the public information officer for the City of Goleta.