Goleta Completes Patterson Sidewalk Infill Project

The City of Goleta completed its sidewalk improvement project along the west side of Patterson Avenue between Debbie Street and Hollister Avenue.

New sidewalks, driveways, curb and gutter of about 750 linear feet were installed.

Patterson Avenue connects with two busy intersections at Hollister Avenue and at the Highway 101 interchange. Pedestrians walking this section of Patterson Avenue had a tendency to walk in the street due to a gap in the sidewalk at this location. The new sidewalk infill will improve pedestrian safety.

The contractor was DPM Construction, and the construction management firm was MNS Construction.

The project was funded by a $50,000 grant award to the City of Goleta through the Measure A Alternative Transportation Grant Program, $50,000 from State and Local Partnership Program funds, and Measure A Local Funds.

The city is pleased to have completed another public improvement on time and on budget.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.