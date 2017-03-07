Goleta Considers Change to District-Based Voting for City Council Elections

Move comes in response to claims that city elections are characterized by 'racially polarized voting'

In response to a claim regarding Latino representation, numerous community members took to the podium at the Goleta City Council meeting Tuesday night to discuss the possibility of changing the voting system for council candidates in upcoming elections.

The City Council listened to input from the public on a proposal to establish voting districts in compliance with the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA).

A staff report is recommending that the council considers community opinion on the demand made upon the city to shift from at-large elections to district elections before choosing a decision at a later meeting.

A letter sent on Feb. 6 by Goleta residents Lindsey Rojas and Hector Mendez claims that the city’s current at-large voting process violates the CVRA — a law that was enacted in 2001 — because it “impairs the ability of a protected class to elect candidates of its choice and its ability to influence the outcomes of elections.”

The notice claims that Goleta elections are characterized by “racially polarized voting.”

The notice demands that the city begin the transition process to district-based elections, and states that if the city declines to adopt the resolution within 45 days, the two residents who filed the notice and potential other plaintiffs may commence a legal action in the Santa Barbara Superior Court to require the city to institute district elections pursuant to CVRA.

“For me it goes above and beyond the ethnic and racial disparity — it’s the representation of having someone you know, someone who knows the area well and who can support the residents and neighbors,” said Rojas, an Old Town resident, after the public hearing.

Rojas also asserted the need for more representation of the small mom-and-pop business owners and that a district-based voting system would allow for more accountability in the local government and accountability to the voting population of Old Town Goleta.

The CVRA expands on the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965, and makes it easier for minority voters to sue local governments that use at-large elections, according to the law.

Since the city’s incorporation in 2001, the city has conducted council elections on an at-large basis, meaning that all Goleta voters can cast ballots for any candidate, regardless of where the candidate lives within the city limits.

The issue was put on the ballot in 2004 and the city’s voters were asked to consider whether to switch from an at-large voting method to a district-based voting, in which the city would be divided into five districts and council candidates would be required to reside within the district they represent.

The district election measures failed, and Goleta citizens voted to retain the at-large method of voting by approval of Measure T, according to a staff report.

Goleta voters also passed a measure in 2016 to create a directly elected mayor that will be voted for at-large.

City staff received a 46-page document of public comment regarding the proposed change.

After more than 20 minutes of public comment on Tuesday, a handful of community members also spoke out against and supporting district-based voting concept.

One speaker noted how the November election was the first contested Goleta City Council race since 2010.

He said the proposal won’t benefit the city, and said council members have “done a good job at representing all the citizens of Goleta and this is the first time (he has) seen race come up as a deciding point,” on the council’s decision.

He urged those who feel disenfranchised to get involved in city activities, attend City Council meetings and vote.

Council members did not say if they will vote for or against the plan, and Councilman Michael Bennett was absent from the meeting.

Latinos constitute 33 percent of the total population of Goleta, and 29 percent of eligible voters are Latino, according to a staff report.

One speaker claimed that this data provided by city staff was incorrect, and Councilman Kyle Richards suggested gathering more information about the noted comment.

At least one Latino has continuously served on the council since 2006, according to a staff report.

Councilman Roger Aceves is the only Latino ever elected to the five-member board, according to a document entitled the “Racially Polarized Voting and Abridgement of Latino Voting Rights in the City of Goleta,”

Some cities and local agencies attempted to defend their at-large voting processes, but numerous others, including the city of Santa Barbara, have voluntarily agreed to switch to district-based elections.

According to a Goleta city staff report, some have paid monetary settlements to resolve the claims to avoid the expense of litigation and the risk of paying large attorney fees.

It is estimated by the California League of Cities that attorney’s fees settlements in recent years to enforce the CVRA exceed $20 million, according a document entitled “Racially Polarized Voting and Abridgement of Latino Voting Rights in in the City of Goleta.”

