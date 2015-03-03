Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 3:06 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Cook Bringing Her Talents to New Food Network Show

Vanessa Craig is a contestant alongside celebrity chefs on All-Star Academy, and she hopes the exposure will help her catering business

Goleta resident Vanessa Craig chats with celebrity chef Michael Symon during an episode of the Food Network’s “All Star Academy.”  (Anders Krusberg / Cooking Channel photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 3, 2015 | 9:00 p.m.

Standing in a bustling kitchen beside her grandmother as a small child, acting as cooking assistant while the matriarch worked to feed legions of relatives, Vanessa Craig felt like a part of the family for the first time.

The feeling was one the Solvang native would continue to seek, serving patrons at The Palace Grill and Seagrass Restaurant in Santa Barbara, bringing in homemade cupcakes for birthdays and starting her own Sweets for My Sweeties catering business on the side.

It was a member of Craig’s “restaurant family” who put her on path to realizing a lifelong dream: sharing her passion for food on a national stage.

A co-worker told her about auditioning for a new Food Network show called All-Star Academy, where 10 home chefs compete against each other under the guidance of four celebrity mentor chefs: Alex Guarnaschelli, Bobby Flay, Curtis Stone and Michael Symon.

More than a year — and several auditions —later, Craig’s application was picked over thousands of others to compete for the $50,000 grand prize.

All-Star Academy premiered Sunday night, and Craig said she couldn’t have been happier with the experience, having rubbed shoulders with the best and formed family-like bonds with fellow contestants.

Of course, viewers will have to watch the episodes over eight weeks until the April finale to find out if she came home with the big bucks.

“I’m quite blessed,” Craig, 33, said Friday afternoon from the kitchen of her Goleta home. “I really enjoyed the banter. The pressure was on.”

Craig was whipping up avocado tuna salad to stuff into organic tomatoes, served on a salad bed — a recipe of her own creation — when she chatted with Noozhawk.

“The reason I’m doing it is to get my business together,” she said of being on the show.

Family was at the core, too. Her mother, brother and uncle could finally help with her culinary catering business if she could afford to pay them.  

Craig also got more into cooking after her stepfather passed away in 2000. She said she was upset he had taken his own life, and she knew cooking had brought him joy.

For the Food Network audition in San Francisco, Craig made chicken piccata, a recipe her stepfather used to make as a “Friday night, get your butt to the table” kind of dish. She shares her struggles on the show in the hope of inspiring others.

Craig’s cooking inspiration changes daily, finding a muse while perusing the Santa Barbara Public Market and elsewhere.

She viewed Sunday’s premiere of the show with family and friends at Eladio’s Restaurant, a party sponsored by the Berry Man, where her uncle, Les Clark, is president.

Deep Sea wine and bouchon also chipped in, helping create dishes using the ingredients Craig improvised with during the first episode — lardons, tomatoes, avocados and chipotle peppers.

An excited Craig, who got married in February, said she hopes the show will quicken her dream track to owning a small café, running a catering business and helping others cope with losing (and finding) family.

