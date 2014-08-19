Goleta Council Appoints Incumbents In Lieu of Election, Votes to Increase Salaries

The Goleta City Council on Tuesday voted to appoint its three incumbents to new terms instead of holding an election in November, since no additional candidates filed for those seats in city government.

Council members Roger Aceves, Michael Bennett and Paula Perotte will be appointed and the new four-year terms will start in January 2015, just as if they were elected in the Nov. 4 election.

It will be the third term for Aceves and Bennett, and the second term for Perotte.

Goleta will save about $17,000 in election costs by canceling the election, according to a staff report.

The council members also unanimously voted to increase their own salaries to $532 per month, an increase from $484 per month.

When Goleta incorporated in 2002, the City Council salaries were set at $300 per month.

Under state law, it can be increased by 5 percent per year, and the next opportunity to increase salaries would be in January 2017, City Attorney Tim Giles said.

The rate hasn’t increased in two years, he said.

Council members voted to approve the increase and make it effective in December.

