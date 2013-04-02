Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 1:57 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Council Balks at New Committee to Study Old Town

On a 3-2 vote, city leaders decide to give the task to economic-development panel

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 2, 2013 | 10:39 p.m.

The Goleta City Council on Tuesday assigned the task of updating the Old Town Revitalization Plan to an existing committee instead of creating a two-member ad hoc group to focus specifically on this issue, contrary to their action at a previous meeting.

Since the Redevelopment Agency for Old Town was dissolved last year by the Legislature, Goleta’s leaders want to update its plan for that project area: the “west wing” near the Santa Barbara Airport; the Old Town core, between Fairview Avenue and Highway 217; and the “east wing” near Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

Councilmen Roger Aceves, Michael Bennett and Jim Farr voted to have the Economic Development and Revitalization Standing Committee take up the issue, while Ed Easton and Paula Perotte argued for a new, independent committee.

One reason for the consolidation of duties was the legal concern: Multiple committees cannot be discussing the same issues at the same time, or there could be violations of the Brown Act from a majority of council members meeting outside their normal meetings.

The goal is to have council members investigate, evaluate, review and update Old Town Revitalization plans, according to Vyto Adomaitis, director of Neighborhood Services and Public Safety.

Farr suggested that the Economic Development committee take on the extra work, and that it first consider getting business incubators into the area and starting development for the Page property.

He and Bennett are the current members on that committee, with Adomaitis as the city staff liaison.

Aceves and Bennett supported the idea, and said Old Town development is now a citywide issue, since there isn’t specific money earmarked for its projects with the RDA gone.

If a project there is funded, a project elsewhere is bumped down the priority list.

Easton, who lives in Old Town, said he couldn’t support this, since he believes the area needs its own focused group.

“In a sense this is why I joined council in the first place,” Easton said. “If you want to charge that committee with what is going to be a major task, I think you take away from economic development that is citywide.

“Two, just on a personal basis, to leave me off hurts me badly. I like to think that I offer the council both experience and location, and dedication to Old Town that doesn’t exist on the rest of the council.

“I don’t have any answers yet. I think that Old Town, and I was thinking about this this morning at 3:30, needs to be treated as a very special place, and not have big ideas lumped into it without a great deal of thought.”

Perotte agreed with him.

“I’m not sure this is the right committee to be looking at the whole pie,” she said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 