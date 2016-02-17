Goleta Council Considers Expanding Sphere of Influence

The city of Goleta is considering expanding its sphere of influence, a state-designated area outside city limits where officials could wield more weight over development or one day annex property into its boundaries.

Goleta City Council members clarified Tuesday that officials weren’t looking to annex areas anytime soon or at all, however.

Nonetheless, council voted 4-0 to request three subareas be added into its sphere of influence — an action that would have to be approved by the Santa Barbara Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO).

Mayor Jim Farr, who suffered a stroke last August, left the meeting mid-discussion because he was feeling under the weather, according to Mayor Pro Tem Tony Vallejo.

Goleta staff brought the item before council for consideration because LAFCO is required to update its sphere of influence for all cities every five years.

The agency defines sphere of influence as a way to promote orderly and efficient development and provision of public services by preventing overlapping jurisdictions and duplication of services.

Subarea A is a centrally located pocket of land adjacent to eastern Old Town Goleta, east of Highway 217 and north of Atascadero Creek and the Coastal Zone encompassing the St. Athanasius Church complex.

Subarea D, located south of Goleta, extends from Phelps Road and the University Village Neighborhood on the north to the Devereux Slough and Pacific shoreline on the south. Most of the land near Goleta Slough is owned by UC Santa Barbara containing housing developments, although it also includes Ocean Meadows Golf Course.

Subarea E is located north of the Northwest Residential Subarea, north of Cathedral Oaks Drive and west of Glen Annie Road. The site currently consists solely of the Glen Annie Golf Course.

Goleta’s existing sphere was last affirmed by LAFCO in March 2009, shortly after the agency denied the city’s request to add Subareas A, E and C (in the foothills north of Subarea B and north of Cathedral Oaks Drive, near the northeasterly city boundary).

Jennifer Carman, director of planning and environmental review, outlined five potential subareas that had already been vetted as future service areas when the city’s general plan was adopted in 2006.

She said staff was partial to subareas D and E, noting benefits as creating logical service patterns, beefing up environmental protections or further solidifying cooperation with UCSB.

Although initially hesitant, Councilman Michael Bennett agreed with a suggestion from Councilman Roger Aceves to expand the sphere of influence while cautioning against the notion that the city wanted to actually annex.

Councilwoman Paula Perotte also came around after understanding that expanding the sphere of influence would allow greater input for planned development, changing little else.

LAFCO would need to approve the expansion, and any annexation would involve a much longer process triggered by public input.

