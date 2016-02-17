Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 5:11 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Council Considers Expanding Sphere of Influence

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 17, 2016 | 7:41 p.m.

The city of Goleta is considering expanding its sphere of influence, a state-designated area outside city limits where officials could wield more weight over development or one day annex property into its boundaries.

Goleta City Council members clarified Tuesday that officials weren’t looking to annex areas anytime soon or at all, however. 

Nonetheless, council voted 4-0 to request three subareas be added into its sphere of influence — an action that would have to be approved by the Santa Barbara Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO).

Mayor Jim Farr, who suffered a stroke last August, left the meeting mid-discussion because he was feeling under the weather, according to Mayor Pro Tem Tony Vallejo.

Goleta staff brought the item before council for consideration because LAFCO is required to update its sphere of influence for all cities every five years.

The agency defines sphere of influence as a way to promote orderly and efficient development and provision of public services by preventing overlapping jurisdictions and duplication of services.

Subarea A is a centrally located pocket of land adjacent to eastern Old Town Goleta, east of Highway 217 and north of Atascadero Creek and the Coastal Zone encompassing the St. Athanasius Church complex. 

Subarea D, located south of Goleta, extends from Phelps Road and the University Village Neighborhood on the north to the Devereux Slough and Pacific shoreline on the south. Most of the land near Goleta Slough is owned by UC Santa Barbara containing housing developments, although it also includes Ocean Meadows Golf Course.

Subarea E is located north of the Northwest Residential Subarea, north of Cathedral Oaks Drive and west of Glen Annie Road. The site currently consists solely of the Glen Annie Golf Course.

Goleta staff brought the item before council for consideration because LAFCO is required to update its sphere of influence for all cities every five years.

The agency defines sphere of influence as a way to promote orderly and efficient development and provision of public services by preventing overlapping jurisdictions and duplication of services.

Goleta’s existing sphere was last affirmed by LAFCO in March 2009, shortly after the agency denied the city’s request to add Subareas A, E and C (in the foothills north of Subarea B and north of Cathedral Oaks Drive, near the northeasterly city boundary).

Jennifer Carman, director of planning and environmental review, outlined five potential subareas that had already been vetted as future service areas when the city’s general plan was adopted in 2006.

She said staff was partial to subareas D and E, noting benefits as creating logical service patterns, beefing up environmental protections or further solidifying cooperation with UCSB.

Although initially hesitant, Councilman Michael Bennett agreed with a suggestion from Councilman Roger Aceves to expand the sphere of influence while cautioning against the notion that the city wanted to actually annex.

Councilwoman Paula Perotte also came around after understanding that expanding the sphere of influence would allow greater input for planned development, changing little else.

LAFCO would need to approve the expansion, and any annexation would involve a much longer process triggered by public input.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 