Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 11:53 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Neighbors, Goleta Council Rebuke Owner of Complaint-Heavy Vacation Rental

City officials suggest one last attempt at mediation over issues surrounding the troublesome property on Serenidad Place

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | May 7, 2014 | 10:00 p.m.

Loud music, raucous drinking and overwhelming numbers of cars on a quiet residential street are some of the complaints against the most-hated house in Goleta — the vacation rental at 830 Serenidad Place.

It’s a four-bedroom house shielded by high hedges that do nothing to protect neighbors from noise and other issues caused by the large groups staying there.

Sheriff’s deputies have responded to the property 29 times since October 2012 for noise complaints and other disturbing the peace issues, according to Lt. Butch Arnoldi. From those calls, there were three criminal citations issued.

Building a case with existing codes is not an easy effort, said Vyto Adomaitis, director of the city's Neighborhood Services and Public Safety Department.

The Goleta City Council is almost as frustrated as the neighbors and suggested one last effort at mediation with the owner, Robert Bullemer, neighbors and city staff. Council members also asked staff to look into municipal code changes to give it “teeth” for future enforcement. They even want to research condemning the property, which would allow the city to buy it and then sell it to a “more responsible property owner,” as Mayor Michael Bennett put it. 

Bullemer said he was willing to cooperate with neighbors, but Bennett pointed to the fact that this is his first appearance at a meeting about his troublesome rental property.

After 12 neighbors practically begged for help during public comment, saying he was unresponsive, Bennett berated Bullemer from the dais.

“We have put in literally hundreds of hours of staff time, dozens of hours of law enforcement time, all because of you — no one else in this community but you — on this issue,” Bennett said. “I never would have thought about condemnation, but if that motion comes forward tonight I’m going to support it and put the money necessary to pursue it because I think you have created an absolute nightmare for the City of Goleta, let alone the neighbors that have had to put up with you.”

He went on: “And I think it’s despicable and I think it’s a sad commentary that you would take advantage of your neighbors to make this kind of money and not cooperate with them. You have complete control over your property, you’re the person who rents it out, you’re the person who can take care of who you rent it out to. And we wouldn’t have this.”

Council members pointed out that there are 700 vacation rentals in the area, 117 documented in the census, and the city doesn’t hear complaints about those properties.

Councilman Jim Farr emphasized the need to rewrite the Municipal Code to help deputies “enforce the peace in the neighborhood” with fines or other measures.

“There’s a saying, which I’m sure you’ve all heard: Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me 29 times? What do you say to that?” he said.

Neighbors say the short-term rental is incompatible with the neighborhood and are so frustrated that they want an outright ban on vacation rentals in the city.

Bullemer, who lives in Goleta, said his property is rented out about 25 percent of the time, generally to families who are in town for special events. Bullemer has paid about $20,000 to the city in TOT.

He put up a sign reminding tenants to keep noise levels down and takes their $500 security deposit if there is a citation issued, he said. He also told the City Council that several of the complaints weren’t legitimate.

The rental is advertised on several websites, including a post just about every day on Craigslist, and Bullemer rents the 3,900-square-foot property for $600 per night or $2,200 per week. It’s a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house that he advertises as sleeping 12 people, since it has a pull-out couch and blow-up mattresses available.

Bob Freeman played a recording of loud talking and laughing, taken from his backyard.

“This is the noise that we listen to in the back of our house all the time, and Mr. Bullemer’s portrayal of people sitting there making no noise is such a falsehood,” he said.

Freeman has called police multiple times — most recently at 3 a.m. last weekend — and wants the city to take more aggressive action.

Neighbor Cathy Wolf said there are groups of 30 people who descend on the house and spend the weekend drinking and playing basketball nonstop, cursing loudly every time they miss a basket.

The visiting families are no problem, she said. “It’s these college kids on the weekends who are destroying everything.”

The visitors’ cars pack the residential street and block mailboxes to the point that the Post Office has warned residents they won’t deliver anymore if boxes are blocked. 

Bullemer has no incentive to keep tenants quiet if he gets $500 extra if police are called, she said.

Brian Cox said the property is advertised as a party house, which creates an expectation for visitors. The noise issues are a symptom of the larger problem: public drunkenness and pot smoking, discarded beer cans and condoms on the street, crowds of 20 or more people and inebriated people trying to enter neighbors’ homes or looking in windows, he said.

Neighbors have tried to get Bullemer’s cooperation, but he doesn’t seem interested, Cox said.

Lucy Luciano, who has lived in the area since 1969, said the problems are so bad that neighbors would have to disclose the nuisance when they sell their homes.

“He’s ruined my property by ‘Hotel Serenidad,’” she said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 