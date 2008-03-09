Monday, June 25 , 2018, 12:59 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Goleta Council Examines Revenue Neutrality Agreement

Battle over tax revenue control promises to intensify as both Goleta and county look to cash in.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 9, 2008 | 9:00 p.m.

Goleta is paying its fair share and then some for services rendered by Santa Barbara County, city staff told the Goleta City Council last week as it discussed for the first time in public the city’s revenue neutrality agreement with the county.

Under the current agreement, Goleta must give the county half of its sales taxes, half of its property taxes and 40 percent of its bed taxes for the first 10 years of its cityhood. Goleta has been a city for just over six years.

After the 10 years, all bed taxes and 20 percent of sales taxes revert to the city. But the agreement obligates Goleta to give the 50 percent of property taxes and the remaining 30 percent of its sales taxes to the county in perpetuity.

The idea should come as no surprise to the majority of voters who approved Goleta’s incorporation in 2001; the agreement was a condition for incorporation, a measure taken by the county to ensure that it wouldn’t suffer any loss of revenue from cityhood.

What might induce some sticker shock, however, is that since Goleta is set to far exceed its projected revenue over the 10 years of the first phase of the revenue neutrality agreement, the county is likely to receive about $87 million by 2012, as opposed to the initial projection of $55 million.

In addition, City Manager Dan Singer said, Goleta’s agreement is by far the most onerous, compared to other recently incorporated California cities. According to the staff report, other new cities, from Orange County to Sacramento County, have agreements that expire after a certain period of time, while Goleta stands to share its funds with the county forever. Goleta also shares more — 33 percent — while other cities share less, or see their obligations decrease over time.

“It’s true that the City Council has done a stand-up job guaranteeing the health and welfare of its community by having a balanced budget,” Singer said.

But that’s just half the story. Because of the revenue neutrality agreement, certain programs and facilities, like recreation centers, are constantly just out of the city’s reach.  The agreement also could put strains on law enforcement funding and the city’s capital improvement projects. While the city is in a position to cope with the upcoming financially stagnant period, said Singer, it is possible that Goleta could go into the red for the first time.

It’s important to remember the context under which the agreement was made, noted Councilwoman Jonny Wallis, one of the main players in Goleta’s incorporation. At the time, she said, counties across California were watching their funds dwindle because the state continued to dip into their coffers in the name of education improvement. To prevent a further drain on their resources by city incorporations, counties enacted revenue neutrality agreements with incorporating cities.

“I agree that it’s very unfair to impose a share of payment for these type of services on new cities such as Goleta, but that unfairness comes from law, and law is not always a fair thing," Wallis said. "Had prior incorporations been successful, things would be different.”

Goleta’s revenue neutrality agreement, however, provides for amendment, and in 2003 the state issued guidelines for tax-sharing agreements. According to city attorney Julie Biggs, there are several ways Goleta can go about changing its agreement with the county: legal means such as suing the county, and legislative means like introducing a ballot measure or an ordinance, two options that pose risks of extensive litigation in a largely untested field. A third option is to negotiate in good faith with the Board of Supervisors for terms more agreeable to the city.  Additionally, the city could introduce a sales tax measure to compensate for its losses, Biggs said.

The City Council unanimously decided to start with negotiations with the county.  Among the factors in play will be the county’s own finances, which are not in good shape, and whether the state-issued 2003 guidelines could be applied retroactively.

Relative to the negotiations, the council voted to conduct a public opinion poll in the near future, and, although Council members Roger Aceves and Jonny Wallis balked at the idea, the council voted 3-2 to initiate a more aggressive ballot measure.

The City Council will meet with Madrid & Associates polling consultants March 18, and will meet with county officials March 31.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 