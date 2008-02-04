Goleta Council Holds 1st Project Approval Hearing

The project approval hearing for Village at Los Carneros will be the Goleta City Council’s first opportunity to amend policies in the city’s General Plan. The public hearing begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall and will be continued to its Feb. 19 hearing.

The 275-unit housing project is the largest development to be approved since Goleta’s inception. Of particular issue at the project approval hearing will be the General Plan’s stormwater management policies, which currently would require the project to be able to hold all incoming stormwater before adding its own runoff to the cache. The developer, Bermant Development Co., is proposing an alternative stormwater management method, deemed environmentally superior by city staff. Consideration of the General Plan amendment is likely to take place on the Feb. 19 continuation of the meeting.

Later in the spring, the council is expected to hold amendment hearings for items suggested by city staff that do not require in-depth environmental study. The amendments that need further study will come before the council in the fall.

