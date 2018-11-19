Goleta Council Member Salary Hike Takes Effect in December After Election Results Certified

Goleta residents recently voted to pay their City Council members more money, and a review of countywide compensation reveals that those five people will earn the second-highest salaries among local council members.

Goleta is a general law city, and its five council members (including mayor) currently receive a stipend of $7,020 a year.

Measure W will significantly increase the salaries, to $42,134 for four council members and $50,561 for the mayor, said City Clerk Deborah Lopez.

The pay hike will take effect in December, in the first pay period after the Nov. 6 election results are certified, she said.

The latest Elections Office numbers show 64.2 percent of voters supported the measure.

The new salary calculation is based on nonfamily household median income for the city, as published by the Census Bureau, and annual adjustments can be made starting in December 2020, according to Measure W.

Councilwoman Paula Perotte, who is currently serving as mayor in the rotating spot, will be sworn in as the first-ever elected mayor with a two-year term, and incumbent Councilman Roger Aceves and newcomer James Kyriaco will be sworn in to join councilmen Stuart Kasdin and Kyle Richards.

Aceves, who has been on the council since 2006, and Kyriaco, a former political consultant and a community activist, ran unopposed for the seats.

Members of the city’s Public Engagement Commission, who supported Measure W, thought the salary boost could make local office more accessible and elections more competitive. The city will also switch to district-based elections, like many of its neighbors, by 2022.

In addition to salary, all five members of the council are eligible to sign up for health insurance benefits, for which the city pays the premium up to $1,275 monthly, and CalPERS retirement plans, Lopez said.

Goleta previously overpaid council members thousands of dollars in benefits, which they are required to pay back, by paying 100 percent of health coverage premiums instead of a monthly allowance.

Four council members received invoices when the mistake was discovered in 2012, and one of them, Perotte, still owes money to the city.

She has been paying off her $22,676.16 invoice by a $20 payroll deduction per pay period for several years, an arrangement still in place.

Countywide comparison of City Council compensation

Goleta is one of six cities in Santa Barbara County that paid council members less than $10,000 a year, with Santa Barbara and Santa Maria — charter cities with the largest populations — paying more.

City City Council Salary Mayor Salary Santa Barbara $44,576 $55,720 Goleta $42,134 $50,561 Santa Maria $15,756 $18,756 Lompoc $7,200 $9,600 Solvang $7,200 $8,400 Buellton $5,280 $5,280 Carpinteria $3,720 $3,720 Guadalupe $1,800 $1,800

Santa Barbara pays its council members more than any other city in the county, and Goleta City Council salaries will be the second-highest once the changes take effect next month.

Santa Barbara Finance Director Bob Samario said the six Santa Barbara council members get a salary of $44,576 and the mayor gets $55,720.

The mayor also receives higher benefits, at $40,453, he said.

Benefits vary for council members, costing an average of $37,011, and include health insurance, pension contributions and a car allowance, Samario said.

Santa Maria council members get paid a salary of $15,756, and the mayor gets $18,756, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.

They also receive some benefits, including $133 per month for city-sponsored health insurance plans, and premiums paid for vision and dental insurance.

The city also pays an allowance for internet ($50 a month), phone ($50 a month), mileage, and an automobile allowance of $272.50 for council members and $462.74 for the mayor.

That all adds up to at least another $6,000 per year for council members.

In Lompoc, the council members are paid $7,200 salaries and the mayor gets $9,600, according to city documents. They also receive pension-plan contributions of $1,257 for council members and $1,676 for the mayor.

As of 2017, some of the council members used the health insurance option, for which the city contributed between $10,000 and $14,000 per person.

Solvang’s mayor gets $8,400 a year and council members receive a salary of $7,200, said City Clerk’s Office employee Lisa Martin.

Like many general law cities, Solvang does not have its own policy regarding council salaries and benefits, but uses state Government Code that authorizes cities to pay an initial salary of $300 to $1,000 per month, with 5-percent increases per year.

All Buellton City Council members receive a $5,280 salary and a monthly $75 vehicle allowance, City Clerk Linda Reid said.

Other benefits include premium-paid dental/vision coverage, an employer contribution toward CalPERS, and options to sign up insurance and other programs, but for which the council member would pay the premium costs.

In Carpinteria, each of the five council members receives an annual salary of $3,720 and a total benefit cost to the city of $77,830, or $15,566 each.

Their benefits include medical and dental insurance coverage, life insurance, and a wellness benefit which is $1,185 annually, said Licette Maldonado, administrative services director, in an email.

“They do not receive any pension contributions that are paid by the city, and each council member contributes $300 annually towards health insurance,” she said.

Guadalupe council members receive an $1,800 salary and the entire department has just a $11,217 budget for the current fiscal year, including supplies and mileage and salaries for the five members, according to the city.

County Board of Supervisors

Members of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors recently approved a pay raise for themselves, and starting in mid-December, their salaries will be $97,327, said Joseph Pisano, chief of employee relations for the county’s Human Resources Department.

The chair of the board position, which rotates among the members, adds an allowance of $1,797 yearly.

Total annual compensation for the board members, based on the past 12 months, ranges from $133,000 to $158,000 depending on benefits, Pisano said.

The numbers vary because board members sign up for different retirement plans, and some decide to sign up for health benefits while others don’t, he noted.

The compensation numbers are the total cost to the county, he noted, including contributions to retirement plans, to MediCare, Social Security, life insurance and other benefits.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.