Goleta Council to Appoint Interim City Manager Michelle Greene to Permanent Post

The Goleta City Council plans to appoint longtime employee Michelle Greene as its new city manager next Tuesday, making it official when members approve the contract in open session.

Greene has been serving as interim city manager since Dan Singer resigned in April to take a city manager job in Poway.

Greene previously served as deputy city manager and administrative service director and has been a Goleta employee since 2004.

Council members interviewed multiple candidates and decided Greene was “our best pick,” Mayor Michael Bennett said.

“Truly, she knows the organization in and out. She’s been there while we’ve grown, and I think she’s just fantastic for the job,” he said. “And the fact that she’s a Goleta resident makes it even nicer!”

Approving the contract “puts the bow on the package,” but Greene has been doing the job since her appointment to interim city manager in April, Bennett said.

“We gave her all the authority and responsibility to go forward in that position when we made that appointment," he said. "She’s not letting any grass grow under her feet.”

The search firm Bob Murray & Associates was used to find candidates for the city manager position and more than 70 people applied, according to Goleta public information officer Valerie Kushnerov.

Greene was chosen after two rounds of interviews.

“I’m pleased to be able to continue to serve the city that I love and also the community where I live,” said Greene, who has lived in Goleta for eight-and-a-half years.

“The council’s candidate in my ability to lead the city is really gratifying of course and I’m grateful to work with the really high-skilled employees in Goleta.”

She said she appreciates the support of her family, especially in the last six months as they got used to her extra time commitment as interim city manager.

“I’m looking forward to what the future holds for Goleta and the opportunity to be a part of it.”

Before her 10 years with Goleta, Greene worked as city clerk/personnel manager in Grover Beach and assistant city manager in Escalon.

The city is still in need of a new public works director and finance director and is using search firms for those two positions as well. Kushnerov said there will be an appointment for a public works director within a few weeks and interviews are under way for a finance director.

