Goleta Council to Consider Parking Restrictions for Halloween Weekend

Next Tuesday, the Goleta City Council will consider a temporary off-street-only parking program for Halloween weekend because of the impacts of Isla Vista Halloween on the city’s neighborhoods, particularly those that are adjacent to Isla Vista.

No on-street parking would be allowed for the neighborhoods known as University 1 and University 2 between Cannon Green Drive and Storke Road and from Hollister Avenue to the southern city limits along Whittier Drive.

For those residents with more vehicles than can fit in their driveways, specially permitted parking would be available overnight though a partnership with Girsh Park and Camino Real Marketplace.

“Isla Vista Halloween has huge impacts on Goleta’s neighborhoods and those who live in close proximity to Isla Vista have repeatedly expressed their displeasure at the public nuisances associated with this event,” said Vyto Adomaitis, director of Public Safety and Neighborhood Services. “This proposal is being presented to the Goleta City Council for their consideration as a means to enhance public safety and minimize impacts to these neighborhoods.”

The staff report prepared for the item will be available by clicking here no later than 5 p.m. Thursday.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.