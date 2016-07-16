Goleta Council to Consider Budget Options for Funding Children’s Librarian Position

City may pitch in additional resources to counter cost-savings strategy that has kept job open since March and cut back library services

Budget cuts at the Goleta Public Library have put the squeeze on a job position that dated back to the opening of the library in the early 1970s.

The library has 19 paid positions, but the children’s librarian job has been left open since a March retirement.

“The children’s library position wasn’t eliminated,” Valerie Kushnerov, community relations manager for the City of Goleta, told Noozhawk. “When the previous children’s librarian retired, the position was not filled to save money.”

Run by the Santa Barbara Public Library System, the Goleta branch operates within a $1.5 million budget.

In addition to local development impact fees, money for the library comes from the city through Measure L, Kushnerov said.

“This is estimated to be $241,000 for fiscal year 2016-2017,” she said. “The city also provides exterior maintenance and building repairs, which is not reflected in the budget.”

The library derives operational funding revenue from overdue book fees, Friends of the Goleta Library, private donations, parcel taxes and the county general fund.

The budget covers material costs, community education, maintenance, legal fees, utilities, administrative fees, equipment, taxes, databases, and custodian and staff salaries.

“The budget was insufficient to support the children’s librarian position,” said Allison Gray, supervising librarian for the Goleta Public Library. “We have had to cut services back, too, such as the Summer Reading Program.”

The youth services librarian earns a $100,000 salary with benefits, and organizes youth programs, promotes resources for reading levels, provides readers’ advisory services and leads story times.

“This person is going to be the best qualified to help out the children,” Gray said. “It’s a shame to cut back. We have a lot of children and families who come here.”

Last year, the library served more than 250,000 users with more than 12,000 children attending available programs.

Gray said families have noticed the cuts to services.

On Thursday evening, 20 youths filled the children’s area of the library. They played with Legos, used the computers and browsed the children’s reading books.

Marissa Folm, a resident who has lived in the area between Goleta and Santa Barbara for 13 years, sat down next to her 3-year-old son while he was looking at a book.

“The library is an important part of the community, and families take advantage of the programs offered here,” she said. “It’s always full of children, and what could be more important than books and teaching?”

The mother of three said her children love to visit the library.

“My oldest attends Kellogg Elementary School and came here for a field trip one time,” Folm said. “Even the school uses the library.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the City Council will discuss the possibility of annual funding for the children’s librarian position. According to the council agenda, the meeting will include an update on the budget as well as a discussion of potentially reduced hours of service.

The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B.

“What staff has proposed for the council to approve on Tuesday is the addition of $60,000 from development impact fees and a reduction in hours to bring the budget into balance and allow the children’s librarian position to be filled once again,” Kushnerov said.

