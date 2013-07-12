Goleta Council to Discuss EIR Documents for Goleta Beach 2.0 Plan

The Goleta City Council will discuss the environmental documents for the Goleta Beach Park 2.0 project at Tuesday night’s meeting, and may send a comment letter urging Santa Barbara County to protect all existing park facilities.

A council committee — with Councilmen Michael Bennett and Jim Farr — examined the newly released draft environmental impact report for the project, and suggested that the full council send a letter about the city’s opinion on the proposed plans and a technical critique of the report.

The staff report suggests the council express strong support for protecting the existing park, and staff members also suggest an analysis of the permit history for the existing rock revetment, to make sure that part of the EIR is accurate.

The controversial project goes before the county Planning Commission for comments on the draft EIR at 5 p.m. July 23 at the Goleta Union School District board meeting room, 401 N. Fairview Ave.

Goleta Beach Park is the county’s most popular and is located near Goleta’s city limits.

Goleta Beach has suffered a lot of erosion over the years, prompting the county to put in emergency rock revetments along the shore in 2002.

There have been numerous plans for a long-term solution, but residents have vehemently objected to the proposed idea known as “managed retreat,” which calls for the removal of 1,200 feet of the rocks, elimination of 107 parking spaces, moving utilities and a bike path farther inland, and perhaps moving the public restroom farther inland.

The Managed Beach Retreat Project 2.0 would remove about 950 feet of rock revetment that has expired California Coastal Commission permits, and 250 feet of rocks that are not permitted, according to the draft EIR.

The EIR examines alternatives, too: leaving the rocks while testing out “eco-friendly shoreline protection methods;” just removing the rocks and letting nature run its course; and leaving the rocks as they are.

The Goleta City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B.

Goleta Council Presentation on Goleta Beach County Park Managed Retreat Project 2.0 by Giana Magnoli