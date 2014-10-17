Goleta Council to Receive Update on Civic Center Feasibility Study

The Goleta City Council will be holding a special meeting to receive an update on the progress of the Civic Center Feasibility Study being conducted for the Goleta Valley Community Center.

The workshop is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 27 in the Goleta City Council Chambers, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B (rear of building).

The feasibility study includes conceptual site plans for a new City Hall at the seven-acre site, and possible inclusion of the adjoining, yet to be acquired, three-acre site owned by the Goleta Union School District. This overview will include consideration of future space needs and uses to incorporate as part of a potential civic center.

Conceptual site designs and general site development options for a new City Hall and other potential civic uses/structures at the specified location will also be discussed.

As with all of the previous workshops, the public is encouraged to attend and may provide input. The agenda will be posted on the city's website next week. If you have any questions in advance of the meeting, please contact Claudia Dato at [email protected].