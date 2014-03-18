Goleta Council Discusses Replacement Options for When Easton Resigns

The Goleta City Council on Tuesday night discussed replacement options to prepare for the inevitable vacancy when Councilman Ed Easton moves to his new house outside city limits.

Easton and his wife are in escrow for a home near Cathedral Oaks Road just outside the limits, so he’ll have to leave the City Council when he moves.

The council can appoint a replacement to serve the rest of the vacated term (Easton was re-elected in 2012 so he has almost three years left), hold a special election or appoint an interim person until an election can be held, City Attorney Tim Giles said.

They can’t take action since Easton hasn’t resigned, but council members discussed their options at a special meeting Tuesday night.

They were supportive of an appointment process similar to the one the Goleta Union School District board is doing now, but will make a decision later.

Easton’s new home still has the owner living in it, and he’s working to sell his own house in the meantime. He’s not sure when he will be leaving since it all depends on the move, he told the council Tuesday night.

Buellton, Lompoc and Santa Barbara have all recently had a City Council vacancy to fill, Mayor Michael Bennett said. Having a process in advance can help the process move faster — a benefit since the state gives only a 60-day window.

“Lompoc almost burned through their entire time coming up with the process,” he said.

