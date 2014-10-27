Goleta Council Weighs In on Design Plans for City Hall

Architects move forward with plans for the proposed Goleta Civic Center at the site of the Goleta Valley Community Center

The Goleta City Council on Monday weighed in on design plans for its potential new home within the Goleta Civic Center project, which could feature a two-story parking garage, third-floor council chambers and plenty of open green space.

After incorporating suggestions from two public workshops, planners presented an update on the proposed Civic Center and City Hall feasibility study during a special afternoon meeting.

Officials hope to move the current City Hall at 130 Cremona Drive to the seven-acre site of the Goleta Valley Community Center on Hollister Avenue in Old Town.

Council members were tasked with providing direction to designers at Ventura-based RNT Architects, not approving specific plans.

A major takeaway included council directing staff to begin negotiating with the Goleta Union School District to buy three acres adjacent to the proposed site, the location of a bus yard and Operation School Bell, an organization that works to clothe needy local children.

Some decisions with the project include how much parking to include and how much space is needed to house a police substation, library branch, council chambers, city hall, Head Start school, Girls & Boys Club and a Rainbow Bridge School.

Tyson Cline of RNT Architects said about 500 parking spaces would be required to accommodate city employees and facility users, suggesting a joint-use option with local businesses.

“This is actually a work in progress model,” Cline said. “We’re still kind of in the 'dream mode.'"

Council members favored a “courtyard scheme” leaving the community center front and center, with a central green space instead of parking along Hollister Avenue and with City Hall located directly behind it, accessible through a separate entrance in a courtyard between the buildings.

Another option would’ve been to have City Hall and the council chambers flanking either side of the community center in a “front-door scheme.”

After considering six commercial properties adjacent to the community center for potential spaces from 5723-5755 Hollister Ave., council members focused on a lot near Rutherford Street that could help attain the 447 desired parking spaces — 165 onsite, 182 in a structure and 100 adjacent.

Cline said residents seemed especially in favor of preserving green space, the architectural integrity of the community center building and educational programs.

Locals also favored plans that address traffic congestion, use ground-level parking and assume a connection with the future Ekwill Road extension.

Council members suggested putting more surface-level parking on the west side, opposite from the parking structure, and providing more space for recreational needs, such as a skate park or pool.

“The bones of the civic center need to be in place,” City Councilman Jim Farr said. “Amenities could come later. You can do a ton of things with (10 acres).”

With the proposed design scheme, all buildings would be one level except the parking garage and the three-story City Hall, which would be higher at its center so council chambers could look down on the courtyard.

Keeping the branch library at the forefront was a priority for the council, along with allowing access to the future Ekwill Road extension and exploring whether police services should be within city hall or separate and if commercial space for lease could be built.

Staff said more formal plans would likely be back for more discussion at City Council in February.

