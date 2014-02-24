With Offer In On New Home, Goleta Councilman Ed Easton’s Resignation Imminent

House is located 'a couple of stone throws' outside the city limits, forcing him to give up his position if the purchase goes through

Goleta City Councilman Ed Easton may soon be resigning from his position after buying a house just outside the city limits, Noozhawk learned Monday.

Easton and his wife, Carolyn, are in escrow for a home near Cathedral Oaks Road “a couple of stone throws” from Goleta, he told Noozhawk. The house is in the unincorporated area known as “Noleta,” between Goleta and Santa Barbara.

If the sale goes through, City Manager Dan Singer said, Easton would have to leave the council when he moves.

“This whole thing has just erupted,” said Easton, who was elected to the council in 2008 and re-elected in 2012. There are almost three years left in his term.

Within a week of finding the house, the couple had an accepted offer. It’s in an area where they’ve always wanted to live and they’re waiting for the seller to move out, which could take weeks or months, he said.

The Eastons are packing to get their Old Town house on the market as quickly as possible.

“The house that we’re getting is just exactly what we were looking for,” Easton said. “I’ve seen that development before and wished that I bought into it instead of buying into the house we have now. Unfortunately, it’s a couple of stone throws from Goleta.”

He said it appears that a resignation is the only option, so he had to choose between the house or the job.

“Well, I promised my wife that we’d move,” he said. “What are you going to say? ‘Sorry dear, I know you’re unhappy here, but we’ll stay because I’m on the council.’”

Easton said the decision wasn’t that hard. He added that people who enjoy being in an elected office are “probably not doing a very good job as an elected official.”

“Pride is not a good part of that, so I don’t ever want to be accused of that,” Easton said.

Nothing is official yet, however; Easton has not handed in a resignation and the item is not on next week’s City Council agenda.

“I don’t want to presuppose that he’s leaving,” Singer said.

“Maybe he’ll lead an annexation campaign,” he said jokingly.

For the council’s sake, Singer said he hopes Easton would give as much notice as possible so the city isn’t left with four council members.

“I’ll do whatever I can for the City of Goleta in the future and look forward to being retired,” Easton said.

When he first retired, he said he took a job within six months because he was bored. When he moved to Goleta, he got onto the Old Town Advisory Committee when the city incorporated, the Design Review Board and then the Planning Commission.

“I’ve been working for the city longer than anybody on the staff,” he said.

The Santa Barbara City Council had a vacancy when Councilman Das Williams was elected to the Assembly in 2010. There were dozens of applicants and 46 people were interviewed for the spot before Paradise Café owner Randy Rowse was appointed. It was difficult for the six-member council to get a majority vote in favor of any one candidate, which could be an issue for Goleta if its council chooses an appointment process. Rowse hadn't planned on running after the appointment since he didn't think he would be selected, but ran and got elected to a full term the next year.

