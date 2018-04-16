Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:52 am | Fog 56º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Councilman Roger Aceves Announces Re-Election Plans

By Tim Aceves | April 16, 2018 | 3:03 p.m.
Roger Aceves
Roger Aceves

Goleta Council member Roger Aceves announced today that he will be seeking re-election this November to the Goleta City Council.

“I’m honored that the citizens of Goleta have granted me the opportunity to serve for the past 12 years on City Council," Aceves said. "Financially, we’re on solid ground with an expected budget surplus and a strong economy buoyed by increases in sales and hotel tax revenue and low unemployment.”

“At a time when the entire county and state are experiencing a housing crisis, we’ve been able to increase housing units through careful planning, consideration and working together to find community-right solutions. I know growth is a concern for many residents of Goleta, so it’s essential that it be moderated and we ensure their voices are always heard and thoughts incorporated.

“While I’m proud of my overall record on the City Council, I’m most proud of some of our recent work, including the launch of the Beautify Goleta neighborhood clean-up program and the beginning of commuter rail service from Ventura to Goleta.

With many businesses taking root in the city, enhancing the commuter experience by building a top-notch station — with amenities that locals can enjoy as well — will be our next priority.”

Prior to being elected in 2006 to the Goleta City Council, Roger worked in law enforcement for 32 years, serving both the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and Santa Barbara Police Department.

Roger is married to his wife, Debby, celebrating their 42nd anniversary this upcoming June.

Current Community Involvement and Recent Awards:

» City Committee member: Finance, Ordinance and Public Safety

» Commissioner, Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO)

» Chairman, board of trustees, Santa Barbara Elks Lodge (member for 41 years)

» Parliamentarian, Old Spanish Days — Fiesta (El Presidente 2001, member for 24 years)

» Board Member on Santa Barbara Citizens Council on Crime

» Vice President, Dos Pueblos High School Foundation

» Board Member, Goleta Old Town Association

» Inducted into the Santa Barbara High School Wall of Fame, 2017

» Honored as 2017 Goleta Man of the Year

Past involvements include: Pacific Pride Foundation, Santa Barbara Anti-Defamation League, Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center, and the Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation.

 

