Goleta Design Board Gives Preliminary Approval to Citrus Village, Rincon Palms Hotel

The color scheme for the 10-unit Citrus Village development draws a few jokes, with members ultimately calling for more muted tones

Goleta’s Design Review Board gave the 10-unit Citrus Village preliminary design approval Wednesday night but said the buildings are, as the name would imply, just too bright.

The two-story duplexes are supposed to be painted blue, sage and “empire gold,” all with green roofs.

“It’s just going to be screaming at you,” board member Carl Schneider said.

“While the palette is good, the volume is too high,” board chairman Scott Branch said. “Friends don’t let friends wear neon.”

People chuckled during the meeting, and others called out, “The ‘80s are back!” and “Orange is the new black.”

The property changed ownership since its last appearance at the Design Review Board, but members decided the project hasn’t changed much. There are 10 units and some landscaping changes, but the board gave it preliminary approval with comments to change the color scheme and some landscaping details.

Board member Bill Shelor said the project didn’t comply with the neighborhood around it. He voted against it years ago when he was on the Planning Commission and did it again this week.

On Design Architects changed the building details to be more of an “arts and crafts flavor” than colonial, architect Justin Van Mullem said. The firm represents owner Ed St. George, who bought the property from Detlev Peikert. Previous approvals follow the property and the project, despite the change in ownership.

Van Mullem said he was eager to move the process along, so it will be back at the DRB later this month.

The board also gave preliminary approval to the Rincon Palms revised hotel project on the northeast corner of Hollister Avenue and Storke Road. The project has added parking and a rooftop patio at the City Council’s request, and the overall size reduced to 138 rooms with 3,878 square feet of conference and meeting space.

Both projects are scheduled for more review at the Design Review Board's Jan. 28 meeting.

