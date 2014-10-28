Goleta Design Board Asks for Water-Wise Landscaping in Village at Los Carneros Project

The board pushes final approval of the 465-unit development project to November

A lack of water-wise landscaping and completed architectural design plans forced the Goleta Design Review Board to delay final approvals for the Village at Los Carneros project Tuesday.

The 465-unit development is slated for construction on a vacant 40-plus-acre site located north and west of Los Carneros Road, just south of Highway 101, on property where businesses such as Allergan are currently located.

After granting preliminary approval for plans last month, the design board took a look Tuesday at some of its outstanding questions for developers, which mostly involved landscaping, coloring and trash enclosures.

The board provided direction, although the Goleta City Council in July unanimously approved the project — a reincarnation of a former development never built — and an accompanying environmental impact report.

Developers from Comstock Homes went through 20 items of concern, with incorporating a community garden and installing a bridge with a more see-through pattern among them.

Design board members repeatedly commented on the lack of detailed architecture and construction plans for the project featuring a mix of single-family homes, duplexes, triplexes, four-plexes, town homes, condominium flats and apartments — 70 of which will be reserved as affordable housing via Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

Gutters, lighting and trash and recycling enclosures were missing from plans, along with more specific designs for vertical side railing of the Tecolotito Creek bridge.

Board members liked the project's overall design and landscaping, but said the proposed water-tolerant plants and grass left much to be desired, suggesting the use of plants requiring no water or very little — changing an initial recommendation to employ low-to medium-use water plants.

At least 75 percent of project plants are supposed to be water-wise, a fact Comstock representatives explained along with plans to incorporate foundation shrubs, blue grama grass, cedar trees and existing eucalyptus.

“If we weren’t in a drought, I just wouldn’t say anything about the plant palette, because I think it’s a great plant palette,” said design board member Gregory Hyman, a landscaping professional. “We can’t pretend like our water situation is different than it is.”

The board asked developers to consider solar heating for the pool, but representatives said they planned to use energy-efficient, gas-powered options to save money.

Board chairman Bob Wignot suggested continuing the final plan approval to the Nov. 18 meeting, since developers said construction drawings would be available by then.

The Village at Los Carneros won’t use any reclaimed water, a fact Wignot said made him question whether the project should move forward at all.

“I think that’s a huge issue given the size of the project and where we are with our water supply,” he said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.