Goleta Design Review Board Looks at Hotel, Café and Apartments Along Hollister Avenue

Panel members express concern about density of the project and the amount of parking

Members of Goleta's Design Review Board have aired their concerns about parking spaces at a proposed hotel, café and apartment complex along Hollister Avenue near Patterson Avenue.

The project went before the board for conceptual review on Tuesday, and the group, with members Karis Clinton and Craig Shallanberger absent, got its second look at the project.

On the front parcel — at 5392 Hollister Ave. — the project calls for a 24-room hotel and a café in a 10,495-square-foot building.

The café and hotel lobby fronting Hollister Avenue would be one and two stories, ranging in height from 16 feet to 25 feet.

The rest of the hotel would be a two-story building with a partial third story and subterranean parking spaces for hotel guests.

The three-story portion of the building located near the back of the front property would be about 30 feet tall with a 35-foot-tall elevator tower.

On the rear parcel — at 5400 Hollister Ave. — the project is proposing an 8,163-square-foot development consisting of eight residential units. All of the apartment buildings would be two stories and about 28 feet tall.

Thirty parking spaces are proposed on the front parcel for the hotel and café.

The project includes 18 uncovered parking spaces on the rear area.

The board's conceptual review was an opportunity to offer feedback and recommendations, and no decisions are made in the review process.

The project was filed with the city by Heidi Jones of Suzanne Elledge Planning & Permitting Services, Inc. on behalf of the property owner Edward St. George and Keith Nolan, the project architect.

“We are trying to pinpoint our concept designs,” Jones said.

Board member Jennifer Fullerton expressed concern over the project’s size on the 0.46-acre site and potential parking impacts.

“I like the design, but overall I feel it’s much too large of a project to squeeze into this little space,” Fullerton said. “I think the challenges you are finding with the parking, and having to go underground — I feel that it’s too big and there is no parking around there.”

Board member Thomas Smith said he appreciated the applicant’s 3D renderings and that he liked the idea of underground parking spaces.

“I think it’s an improvement compared to the last time,” Smith said. “I think it’s a lot friendlier and more attractive.”

More concerns were expressed regarding parking.

“My main concern with this is with parking,” Smith said. “The people coming to patronize the café are going to get mixed in and probably go to the vacant residential spaces.

“Being an apartment dweller myself, I know there is going to be a problem with apartment dwellers having more than the imagined amount of vehicles and filling the spaces normally for the café,” he continued.

The project was last before the city’s Design Review Board in May.

Landscape architect Erin Carroll said the plant choices were “excellent” and drought-tolerant. He cited positive comments during the board’s deliberation.

“The changes you have made are quite nice,” Carroll said. “I do agree about parking and residential spaces being used by commercial customers — don’t know how to solve that. Maybe a gate for the residential units.”

