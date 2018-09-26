Wednesday, September 26 , 2018, 12:09 am | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Design Review Board Looks at Hotel, Café and Apartments Along Hollister Avenue

Panel members express concern about density of the project and the amount of parking

Artist’s renditions show various views of a proposed 24-room hotel, café and eight apartments in Goleta. Click to view larger
Artist’s renditions show various views of a proposed 24-room hotel, café and eight apartments at 5392 and 5400 Hollister Ave. in Goleta. The project was reviewed Tuesday by the city’s Design Review Board. (Contributed)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNewsr | September 25, 2018 | 9:38 p.m.

Members of Goleta's Design Review Board have aired their concerns about parking spaces at a proposed hotel, café and apartment complex along Hollister Avenue near Patterson Avenue.

The project went before the board for conceptual review on Tuesday, and the group, with members Karis Clinton and Craig Shallanberger absent, got its second look at the project.

On the front parcel — at 5392 Hollister Ave. —  the project calls for a 24-room hotel and a café in a 10,495-square-foot building.

The café and hotel lobby fronting Hollister Avenue would be one and two stories, ranging in height from 16 feet to 25 feet. 

The rest of the hotel would be a two-story building with a partial third story and subterranean parking spaces for hotel guests.

The three-story portion of the building located near the back of the front property would be about 30 feet tall with a 35-foot-tall elevator tower. 

On the rear parcel — at 5400 Hollister Ave. — the project is proposing an 8,163-square-foot development consisting of eight residential units. All of the apartment  buildings would be two stories and about 28 feet tall. 

Thirty parking spaces are proposed on the front parcel for the hotel and café.

The project includes 18 uncovered parking spaces on the rear area.

House in Goleta. Click to view larger
Plans for a proposed 24-room hotel, café and eight apartments at 5392 and 5400 Hollister Ave. were examined by the Goleta Design Review Board on Tuesday. This structure would be torn down to make way for the project. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

The board's conceptual review was an opportunity to offer feedback and recommendations, and no decisions are made in the review process.

The project was filed with the city by Heidi Jones of Suzanne Elledge Planning & Permitting Services, Inc. on behalf of the property owner Edward St. George and Keith Nolan, the project architect. 

“We are trying to pinpoint our concept designs,” Jones said.

Board member Jennifer Fullerton expressed concern over the project’s size on the 0.46-acre site and potential parking impacts.

“I like the design, but overall I feel it’s much too large of a project to squeeze into this little space,” Fullerton said. “I think the challenges you are finding with the parking, and having to go underground — I feel that it’s too big and there is no parking around there.”

Board member Thomas Smith said he appreciated the applicant’s 3D renderings and that he liked the idea of underground parking spaces.

“I think it’s an improvement compared to the last time,” Smith said. “I think it’s a lot friendlier and more attractive.”

More concerns were expressed regarding parking.

“My main concern with this is with parking,” Smith said. “The people coming to patronize the café are going to get mixed in and probably go to the vacant residential spaces.

“Being an apartment dweller myself, I know there is going to be a problem with apartment dwellers having more than the imagined amount of vehicles and filling the spaces normally for the café,” he continued.

The project was last before the city’s Design Review Board in May.

Landscape architect Erin Carroll said the plant choices were “excellent” and drought-tolerant. He cited positive comments during the board’s deliberation. 

“The changes you have made are quite nice,” Carroll said. “I do agree about parking and residential spaces being used by commercial customers — don’t know how to solve that. Maybe a gate for the residential units.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 