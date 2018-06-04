Citrus Village Condos, Rincon Palms Hotel Return for Goleta Design Review Board Evaluation

The latest version of a condominium project planned for Goleta’s El Encanto Heights neighborhood will be back before the Design Review Board this week, having been pared down after a neighbor's successful challenge.

The 10-unit Citrus Village project now has five two-story duplexes on the nearly one-acre property at 7388 Calle Real west of North Glen Annie Road. The size of the development has had iterations of nine, 10 and 12 units since it first entered the planning process more than six years ago. Citing the project's bulk and height, a neighbor challenged the 12-unit plan, which would have created the first three-story development in the area. The City Council upheld the appeal in 2009.

After additional review, the City Council approved a 10-unit project in 2010, but the conditions required more Design Review Board evaluation.

The latest project, designed by On Design Architects for property owner Ed St. George, includes one-car garages attached to each unit and 22 uncovered parking spaces for the complex, according to Goleta planning staff.



It’s up for preliminary review by Design Review Board members, who will decide whether to approve the development plan and tract map at Wednesday’s meeting. The meeting starts at 3 p.m. at Goleta City Hall’s council chambers, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B.

The board also will review parts of the revised Rincon Palms Hotel project, which was approved by the City Council in November. After multiple changes, the hotel — to be affiliated with the Hilton Garden Inn chain — will have 138 rooms and 3,878 square feet of conference and meeting space on the northeast corner of Hollister Avenue and Storke Road.

The City Council already certified environmental documents for an earlier version of the hotel, but asked the developer to reduce the height, add a rooftop deck and increase the parking ratio.

Design Review Board members will look over conditions the City Council attached to its approval last year.

