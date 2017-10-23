Goleta Planning Panel Weighs Recreational and Commercial Marijuana Growth

Commissioners debate whether to allow people to grow pot outdoors

Pot is coming out of the closet — and possibly into the backyard, shopping mall and warehouse.

The city of Goleta took another step toward regulating recreational and commercial growth of marijuana at a workshop Monday evening at City Hall. About 40 people attended the Planning Commission meeting.

Among the issues that Goleta is wrestling with is whether to allow people to grow marijuana outdoors. The new state law that goes into effect on Jan. 1 allows a people to grow up to six marijuana plants for personal use, but cities have the power to force people to grow indoors, instead of outdoors.

“I have the misfortune of living next door to a marijuana greenhouse,” said Goleta resident Mike Miller. “The skunk smell is constant. We get the constant fan noise. There are direct impacts on the neighborhood.”

The committee provided bottled water, granola bars and mixed nuts to those in the audience for the meeting that lasted four hours.

Goleta dispensary owner Mark Russell, however, urged the commission to allow outdoor marijuana growing.

“Outdoor is a lot less expensive,” Russell said. “It’s also easy to see so you know if someone is getting excessive.”

Two of the commissioners supported outdoor growing.

“An outright ban for outdoor cultivation seems to be undue at this point,” said Commissioner Eric Onnen. He was backed by commissioner Ed Fuller.

“They’re plants, and plants like to live outdoors,” Fuller said. “Outdoors is the best place for plants to grow.”

Commissioner Robert Miller was sympathetic to the residents’ concerns.

“I don’t know of other plants that have these noxious smells,” Miller said. “The smell issue concerns me, and I would really like to know more about that.”

Goleta resident Cecilia Brown urged the commission to ban outdoor growth for personal use.

“I don’t feel that neighbors should bear the impact of the these grows as a result of the smell,” Brown said. “With outdoor grows, there are huge impacts. It’s about a neighborhood. It’s about the integrity of a neighborhood. I don’t do things that impact my neighbors and I don’t think they should do things that impact me either.

"I don’t think this is something that should be inflicted on neighbors.”

Deputy Goleta City Attorney Winnie Cai said if Goleta allows outdoor growing, it has the power to require residents to make sure the plants are not visible to the public, place them inside a fenced area and require renters to get permission from property owners before growing.

The commission leaned toward banning commercial cultivation outdoors on agriculture sites.

“I would recommend that we prohibit outdoor and mixed light commercial cultivation,” said Commissioner Katie Maynard.

The other commissioners agreed with her, although Onnen said he was open to it.

“Outdoor mixed-light uses could be a possibility,” Onnen said.

Brown, a member of the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission, strongly urged the city to ban commercial outdoor cultivation. She said the people of Carpinteria are reeling from the impacts.

“Odor, odor, odor, odor, odor. It is horrendous,” Brown said. "It’s awful. They can’t get away from it. You are going to need an odor control plan."

Bishop Ranch is the largest agricultural area.

Homeowner Miller also opposed outdoor growing for businesses.

“That skunk smell is really obnoxious,” Miller said. “To think of this as a full scale grove, that would be horrible for our community. If you envision letting things go rampant in Goleta, that is the image we would have — ‘Come to Goleta and experience the skunk smell.’”

The commission was more supportive of allowing indoor commercial cultivation, but expressed concerns about the potential impacts on other types of businesses, and creating marijuana strip malls.

“I am concerned particularly about Old Town Goleta,” Maynard said. “We have a lot of small businesses. There’s a strong incentive there to change everything to cannabis and that concerns me. I worry that if cannabis does turn out to be more profitable than other businesses, that it does raise the rent so that other businesses couldn’t be there.”

Russell said he has been growing commercially in the city of Goleta for 13 years.

“Over the past 13 years, the Goleta City Council has gotten exactly zero complaints from our cultivation,” Russell said.

Russell added that industrial areas, and those away from schools and neighborhoods, are perfect for indoor cultivation because they are near other businesses that have odors.

“I am a parent,” Russell said. “I wouldn’t want joints in the sandbox. Living in Goleta for 30 years, it’s all about being a good neighbor.”

The commission also discussed whether to allow marijuana nurseries, distribution, retail storefronts, testing, buffer zones and the permitting process.

The commission will meet again next Monday to take a final vote before the City Council makes the ultimate decision.

