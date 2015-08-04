Goleta District Hands Down Discipline After Student Left on Bus

Advice

Staff training on protocols planned for fall; officials won’t disclose personnel changes made following incident in which child was left alone for hours

The investigation into why a Goleta child was forgotten in a school bus and left alone for several hours in a bus yard resulted in “personnel actions,” but the Goleta Union School District superintendent wouldn’t confirm whether anyone has been fired.

Superintendent Bill Banning said officials completed an internal investigation into the matter last week, attempting to figure out how a student was left on a district bus after a ride to summer school July 6.

“The district conducted a prompt and thorough investigation, but we are not at liberty to share the specific outcome of the investigation as it involved a confidential personnel matter,” Banning said in a statement.

“It also related to a student where there are strict privacy rules," he added. "As a result of this matter, the district has taken appropriate personnel actions and has reviewed its procedures and protocols for checking students onto and off of the bus, and reporting and following up on student absences.

“At the start of the school year, all faculty and staff will receive training on these protocols.”

Banning said new protocols for post-trip bus inspections would be added to assure bus drivers follow the current “bus empty” inspection requirements.

He would not answer any other questions about the investigation, including whether the bus driver had been fired.

Last month, Mirna Ramirez told KEYT News that she put her 4-year-old son, Emilio Garcia, on the bus at 7:35 a.m.

The boy, who was born with a medical condition that caused brain damage, was heading to Kellogg School where he attends special-needs classes twice a week, Ramirez said.

According to the district, Emilio didn’t get off the bus at school, and remained onboard for “several hours” after the vehicle was returned to the district’s transportation department yard near the Goleta Valley Community Center.

When school employees discovered the student on the bus, the district contacted paramedics who determined that he didn’t require any treatment.

Emilo’s mother then took him home.

Banning said the district conducted a review of current transportation department and school site protocols for dropping off and picking up students at the district’s 10 schools.

Bus riding protocols include staff checking students on and off the buses and assuring that bus drivers always perform a thorough inspection of the entire bus before leaving it unattended, according to Banning.

The district has also reviewed communication practices between drivers, teachers, office staff and others assigned to support individual students upon arrival.

Parents are then supposed to receive timely notifications when students are absent.

Banning wouldn’t confirm the child's age or other details, including whether he was a special-needs student, for privacy reasons.

“It is important to note that training and procedures were in place at the time of the incident that should have prevented this incident from occurring,” he said.

“At the start of the school year, all employees with responsibilities for transporting or reporting absences of students will be trained or retrained in the specific procedures in place to prevent a similar occurrence in the future.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.