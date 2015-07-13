Goleta Drainage Project Continues with Concrete Pour This Week, Pile Driving Next Week

Advice

The next phase of the Goleta Drainage Project will include a concrete pour for the San Pedro Bridge during the overnight hours on Wednesday, July 15 beginning at 8 p.m. until Thursday, July 16 at 6 a.m.

The No. 2 lane of southbound Highway 101 will be closed to allow construction vehicles to safely access this location. During this lane closure, a number of pothole repairs will be performed to create a smoother ride for motorists.

In addition, a three-day pile driving operation is expected to begin on Wednesday, July 22 near Calle Real and Carlo Drive from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Residents who live in the neighborhoods north of Calle Real can expect this work to be noisy. Residents are encouraged to prepare accordingly for this work.

The Goleta Drainage Project will improve the capacity of two large drainage culverts located along Las Vegas Creek and San Pedro Creek at Highway 101 west of Fairview Avenue.

Caltrans is the lead agency for this project, in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District and support from the City of Goleta. This project is expected to be completed in early 2016.

All local businesses in the Fairview Shopping Center remain open for business during the project.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.