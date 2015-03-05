Goleta Drainage Project to Result in Traffic Switch on Calle Real Beginning Next Week

Roadwork on the Highway 101 Goleta Drainage Project will require a traffic switch on Calle Real west of Fairview Avenue beginning Monday, March 9 to relocate a sewer line.

This traffic switch will allow for construction on the San Pedro Creek Bridge scheduled to begin next month.

Pedestrians and bicyclists are encouraged to share access provided along Calle Real.

This project will improve the capacity of two large drainage culverts located along Las Vegas Creek and San Pedro Creek at Highway 101 near Fairview Avenue. It will also prevent flooding north of Calle Real and will reconstruct the Highway 101 southbound off-ramp at Fairview Avenue.

This $17 million project is 50 percent complete and is expected to be done by the end of 2016.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.