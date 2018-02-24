Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 8:34 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Earns Top Recognition in Government Budgeting

By Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta | February 24, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The city of Goleta received its first Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Offers Association (GFOA) for the city’s two-year budget plan, fiscal years 2017/18 and 2018/19.

Led by Finance Director Luke Rioux, the Finance Department put together a comprehensive budget plan to increase transparency and more clearly show how money comes into the city and how it is spent.

In previous years, the Finance Department has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the GFOA for the city’s Annual Financial Report.

"We are very proud of our Finance Department's achievements of increasing the transparency of the budget process and spending," said Mayor Paula Perotte. "Our current budget cycle process demonstrates our commitment to meeting and exceeding standards being met in even larger cities.

"This recognition of our progress by Government Finance Officers Association is well-deserved, and our council members join me in congratulating Director Rioux and his department."

The 2017/18 and 2018/19 budget demonstrates an excellence in governmental budgeting. To receive the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award, the budget must also serve as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide, and communications device.

Goleta’s 2017/18 and 2018/19 budget is available here. For a summary, please read the Budget in Brief.

The Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards Program was established by the GFOA to encourage state and local governments to prepare their budgets to a high quality.

Recipients of the Budget Awards Program have their budget evaluated by three reviewers over 27 specific criteria which are grouped into four categories. Overall, budgets must be rated as proficient or outstanding by two of three reviewers in all four categories and in at least 14 of the 27 specific criteria.

More information is at www.gfoa.org.

— Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta.

 

