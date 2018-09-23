2018 Lemon Run Sweetens Opportunities for Innovative Goleta Teachers

Kicking off Goleta’s Lemon Week, nearly 500 runners set out from Goleta Beach in 1K-5K-10K benefit for Goleta Education Foundation

Runners and walkers at the start of the fourth annual Goleta Education Foundation Lemon Run had optimal conditions for the 1K-5K-10K event on Sunday morning.

About 475 athletes of all ages began at Goleta Beach Park in a three-wave start, weaving through the Obern Trail bike path and returning to the county park east of UC Santa Barbara.

Cool temperatures and morning clouds greeted the runners.

“This is a fabulous atmosphere, there are a lot of families and kids,” said Libby Gans, race director of the Lemon Run and a Goleta Education Foundation board member.

“It’s a great race route.”

This year, the fundraising race supported the foundation’s new innovation grants.

The nonprofit Goleta Education Foundation seeks to ensure equity in educational resources across the nine schools in the Goleta Union School District. With the innovative grants, educators have an opportunity to receive additional support to further enhance students’ learning.

In alignment with the foundation’s mission, it annually awards grants up to $2,000 to GUSD staff. Grants can cover a wide range of areas like charter education, science, technology, engineering, art, math and professional development.

“It’s about building community and the community supporting Goleta schools,” Gans said. “They are available to any educator in the Goleta district. It’s to support innovative ideas and they can try something new in their classroom.”

Sunday’s race offered multiple stages and age groups over the length of a 10K, a 5K and a 1K family-fun course.

It kicked off the Goleta’s Lemon Week.

The 27th annual Goleta Lemon Festival, put on by the Goleta Chamber of Commerce, takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 29 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 30 at Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Road behind Camino Real Marketplace.

The gathering features lemon-flavored brew and food, family-friendly activities and entertainment, including pie-eating contests and live music. The weekend also includes a classic car and street rod show from Corvettes, Camaros and Thunderbirds to trucks and pick-ups, as well as a display of Santa Barbara County fire, law enforcement and emergency service vehicles.

Admission is free.

