Goleta Education Foundation Lemon Run on Track to Return Sept. 20

By Lisa Rivas for the Goleta Education Foundation | July 3, 2015 | 10:36 a.m.

The Goleta Education Foundation’s race is on Sunday, Sept. 20.

The Goleta Education Foundation Lemon Run has more choices for runners and walkers this year, including competitive 10k and 5k races and a kids 1k race. Runners and walkers will start and finish at Goleta Beach, and will travel along the Obern Trail.

Log on to Active.com to register for the race.

Runners are encouraged to wear their corporate, school or club T-shirts to highlight your participation and support of Goleta Education Foundation and your pride in Goleta!

This event will attract both serious and casual runners and walkers. The Goleta Education Foundation Lemon Run is the first event of Lemon Locals week in Goleta. This week of activities is designed to show pride in Goleta — and the quality of life residents, businesses and students in the Goleta Valley enjoy — and will kick off with the Goleta Education Foundation Lemon Run and end with the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Lemon Festival.

Proceeds from the Goleta Education Foundation Lemon Run will benefit the elementary students in the nine schools in the Goleta Valley.

Click here for more information about the Goleta Education Foundation, Lemon Run sponsorship and details.

This is the 10th year the race has been held in Goleta. After a one-year hiatus, the Board of Directors is happy to have the race back for fun, competition and support for Goleta Union School District students.

The Goleta Education Foundation is dedicated to engaging the community to invest in and enhance an excellent education for all students attending schools in the Goleta Union School District.

— Lisa Rivas is board president for the Goleta Education Foundation.

