Tuesday, October 30 , 2018, 7:35 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Education Foundation Names New Executive Director

By Kyle Begley for Goleta Education Foundation | October 30, 2018 | 3:21 p.m.

Kyle Begley is the new executive director of the Goleta Education Foundation (GEF).

Begley joined the foundation Oct. 1 to work with the board in fulfilling its mission to engage the community to enhance the excellent education of the elementary school students in the Goleta Valley.

GEF recognized Begley would be a thoughtful leader dedicated to the foundation’s mission, who would cultivate relationships with donors, schools and the community, and who is driven to serve the Goleta Valley.

Many communities have the need to bring equity to education. Goleta is no different.

GEF is committed to supporting students to grow and thrive as scholars, and to providing teachers and administrators with the support they need to deliver excellent education to the nearly 3,600 elementary students in the Goleta Union School District.

“While Lisa Rivas was the executive director, she and the board of directors were intentional and strategic in creating opportunities for donors to support education in Goleta,” said Emily Izmirian, president of the board of directors.

“Kyle will continue to help GEF collaborate with other nonprofit service providers, as well as to foster the connection between donors who prioritize education and young scholars in the Goleta Valley,” Izmirian said.

Begley and her family live in the Goleta Valley. Before moving to California in 2010, she lived in Virginia after earning two engineering degrees and her MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management.

Her experience in engineering, marketing and management in corporate and foundation settings ranges from higher education development to operations management for an internationally recognized brand.

“Kyle is a smart and experienced leader with the brains and heart for work in the social sector, not to mention her
unmatched energy and creativity,” said Rivas, former executive director and current GEF board member.

— Kyle Begley for Goleta Education Foundation.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 