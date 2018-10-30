Goleta Education Foundation Names New Executive Director

Kyle Begley is the new executive director of the Goleta Education Foundation (GEF).

Begley joined the foundation Oct. 1 to work with the board in fulfilling its mission to engage the community to enhance the excellent education of the elementary school students in the Goleta Valley.

GEF recognized Begley would be a thoughtful leader dedicated to the foundation’s mission, who would cultivate relationships with donors, schools and the community, and who is driven to serve the Goleta Valley.

Many communities have the need to bring equity to education. Goleta is no different.

GEF is committed to supporting students to grow and thrive as scholars, and to providing teachers and administrators with the support they need to deliver excellent education to the nearly 3,600 elementary students in the Goleta Union School District.

“While Lisa Rivas was the executive director, she and the board of directors were intentional and strategic in creating opportunities for donors to support education in Goleta,” said Emily Izmirian, president of the board of directors.

“Kyle will continue to help GEF collaborate with other nonprofit service providers, as well as to foster the connection between donors who prioritize education and young scholars in the Goleta Valley,” Izmirian said.

Begley and her family live in the Goleta Valley. Before moving to California in 2010, she lived in Virginia after earning two engineering degrees and her MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management.

Her experience in engineering, marketing and management in corporate and foundation settings ranges from higher education development to operations management for an internationally recognized brand.

“Kyle is a smart and experienced leader with the brains and heart for work in the social sector, not to mention her

unmatched energy and creativity,” said Rivas, former executive director and current GEF board member.

— Kyle Begley for Goleta Education Foundation.