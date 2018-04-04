Goleta Education Foundation’s Lemon Run Raises $15,000 for Goleta Schools

450 runners and walkers of all ages squeeze in some fun as annual run opens Goleta’s Lemon Week

There was a sea of yellow on Goleta’s streets Sunday morning during the third annual Goleta Education Foundation Lemon Run.

More than 450 runners and walkers of all ages toed the starting line at Goleta Beach Park, weaving through the Obern Trail bike path and finishing at the county park.

This year, the fundraiser brought in an estimated $15,000 for the nine elementary schools in the Goleta Union School District.

“We feel strongly that education supports our community in all aspects, and we want to bring people together in a positive and fun way to enjoy where we live and to support our schools by participating,” said Libby Gans, the Lemon Run race director and a Goleta Education Foundation board member.

“One of the main components of our foundation is to build a community feel between families, students, community members and business leaders in Goleta.”

Participants were flanked by cheering crowds, some of whom high-fived the runners as they zipped across the finish line.

The race offered multiple stages over the length of a 10K, a 5K and a 1K family-fun course.

The event helped kick off Goleta’s Lemon Week.

The 26th annual California Lemon Festival, put on by the Goleta Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 16 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Road behind Camino Real Marketplace.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.