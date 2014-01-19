Friday, June 8 , 2018, 7:47 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet Gets Physical Space as Startup Venture Takes Shape

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | January 19, 2014 | 4:30 p.m.

The Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet will soon have a small-business incubator space to call its own in Old Town Goleta.

Key players in the partnership between the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, the City of Goleta and UC Santa Barbara have secured an office space lease within the current ATK Space Systems building at 600 Pine Ave.

Until now, the collaboration — formed to attract and nurture local tech startup businesses — had no physical headquarters.

Tenants are expected to begin moving into the new 5,000-square-foot, second-floor location shortly after Feb. 1, when GEM gets the keys, according to Goleta Valley Chamber president and CEO Kristen Miller.

GEM executive director Doug Lynch said three tenants are already interested in the space. One of them, Asta Fluidic Technologies, is the most recent winner of UCSB’s New Venture Competition.

Miller noted that the GEM center will be totally separate from ATK’s operations, although there is potential for the incubator to expand or partner with the company on future projects.

“They’re a like-minded business,” she said. “It’s really a perfect spot for us.”

The GEM center will be across the street from a one-time potential GEM center location, where the chamber previously hosted an open house reception.

Buoyed by a recent stream of large donations, GEM was able to finally commit to a physical incubator space that could accommodate about 20 small startups in four fully furnished offices, 12 cubicles and several “hot desks” where entrepreneurs can come in and work on their laptops, Lynch said.

The center will allow 24-hour access to tenants, as well as offer break room facilities and space to host entrepreneur seminars, classes and workshops.

Miller said the space also has a large conference room that could be used by GEM, the chamber or community members.

“Some of the unique qualities of this endeavor are tied to what we think are the unique needs of high-tech and science-related entrepreneurs,” she said. “This is really targeted to a small niche.”

Lynch noted that several local companies have already offered services to the new incubator, which will host an open house sometime in mid-February.

Anyone interested in occupying space at the GEM center can contact Lynch at [email protected].

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 