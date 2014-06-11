Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet Selects Teams for Summer Accelerator Program

The Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet, a provider of resources and support to science and technology start-up businesses, on Wednesday announced the teams selected for its inaugural Summer Accelerator Program at its new incubator office in Old Town Goleta.

The program, which will enable teams of entrepreneurs to develop business-related skills necessary to get their startups going, will take place July 5 through Sept. 12.

We would like to thank all the teams that applied for this year’s Summer Accelerator Program and congratulate the following six teams on becoming the first group of startups in GEM:

» Fluency Lightening Technologies — FLT is based on technology developed at UCSB that employs a new approach to general lighting. It uses an alternative light source to generate white light — a laser diode. Energy efficient and environmentally benign like LEDs, laser diodes can expand the future applications of lighting, offering flexible design strategies, efficient high power light sources and low cost maintenance.

» NextMover — NextMover is your friend with a truck. It connects customers with local truck owners who can help the next time you need to move. Next Mover uses a peer-to-peer marketplace to make local moving convenient and affordable.

» Salty Girl Seafood — Salty Girl Seafood is a sustainable seafood distribution company. It sources seafood products directly from the fishermen and ships them direct to chefs.

» Shadow Maps — Shadow Maps has developed a B2B cloud-based software as a service solution that supplements GPS in urban environments. Their patented algorithms and custom 3D maps have already been field tested, showing a 10x reduction of GPS error to 10 feet.

» Shnack — Shnack allows customers to quickly and efficiently order food at sporting events, so they can focus on doing what they want to be doing — watching the game. Customers will order food from their phone and will be notified when their food is ready to be picked up, allowing them to skip the long lines.

» Uptronics — Uptronics is producing a low-cost outdoor 3D laser scanner with multiple interface options. It uses LIDAR technology that will enable a new generation of products that require accurate 3D range finding data.

GEM will provide these teams with an investment of up to $8,000. The teams will attend weekly workshops, receive mentorship and advice from experts in their field, secure working space at the GEM business incubator, have the chance to pitch at Investor Demo Days, as well as receive various other partner perks.

“We are excited to be working with so many talented teams that have great ideas with so much potential,” said Doug Lynch, executive director of GEM. “Our goal is to see these teams strengthen their ideas and build their startups to reach the onramp to business success. We believe that the Summer Accelerator Program will be a great step for them in the right direction.”

— Cortney Hebert represents the Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet.