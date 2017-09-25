Friday, April 13 , 2018, 3:52 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Eyes Accessory Dwelling Units as Way to Boost Affordable Housing

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | September 25, 2017 | 9:26 p.m.

The Goleta City Council talked about attaching its accessory dwelling unit regulations to the zoning ordinance leaders are working on, but the group did not take any action during its Tuesday meeting on the issue.

The state of California in 2016 legalized so-called ADUs, also known as “granny flats,” in an attempt to enhance affordable housing options. The law went into effect in Jan.1 2017, giving homeowners the ability to build second units that are attached or unattached to their homes.

Cities and counties, however, have the power to create local ordinances that shape the size of the units and where they could be built.

Although the city of Santa Barbara has been deluged with granny flat applications, more than 150 so far, Goleta hasn’t yet received any applications. City officials, however, believe that it is just a matter of time.

“What the state is doing here is one size fits all,” Goleta resident Cecilia Brown said during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

“There is some wiggle room in setting your own standards for an ADU ordinance. For me it is about neighborhood character and how our neighborhoods look. Preserving the character of our neighborhoods is really important as we see changes.”

The council took no action at the meeting, although it hinted that it supported regulation of ADUs inside a zoning ordinance that it is working on separately.

The council also chose to wait before taking action because Gov. Jerry Brown is likely to sign two bills, SB 229 and AB 494, which would outline additional rules related to parking spaces, garage conversions and other cleanup language for ADUs.

During public comment, community members urged city leaders to embrace the new law because it would provide affordable housing, without building additional tract home developments.

Goleta resident Kevin Barthel said that many of the city's neighborhoods could easily absorb granny flats. He said one of three homes near La Patera school have “just a widow in there.”

“This would be a wonderful opportunity to repopulate La Patera school so you don’t have to bring them in from the other side of town,” Barthel said. “This would empower the local Goleta homeowners, not the LA developers.”

He urged the city to keep development fees low so that homeowners wouldn’t be discouraged from building new units.

“This actually has a chance of providing affordable housing,” Barthel said.

Mayor Paula Perotte said she would like to see an ADU ordinance that requires homeowners to be residents on properties with ADUs.

“I think it is really important that the owner live in the home,” Perotte said.

Councilman Stuart Kasdin said he likes idea of also creating a junior accessory dwelling unit ordinance, which would require units to be less than 500 square feet and would not require the homeowner to create additional off-street parking spaces.

“Smaller units are likely to be cheaper and therefore be more affordable,” Kasdin said.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 