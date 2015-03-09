Goleta Retirees Opening Their Home to Showcase Energy Efficiency Transformation

Retired Goleta Valley couple Charlie and Paula Johnson will be opening up their home to the public Saturday, March 14 to show neighbors and the community how they created a healthier home for their granddaughter and tamed their unmanageable energy bills, all while doing their part for the environment.

While the Johnsons had initially considered installing solar as a quick fix for their high energy bills, working with emPower and Allen Energy, they realized it was only part of the solution. Like many Goleta Valley residents, the Johnsons’ home had insufficient insulation, cracks and gaps that needed to be sealed and an outdated furnace.

By addressing these issues before adding solar the Johnsons were able to transform the indoor air quality of their home, creating less dust and cleaner indoor air for their extended family. On top of the health benefits, they are now saving hundreds of dollars each month on their utility bills and they were able to install a smaller, less expensive solar electric system than initially intended. The Johnsons were also able to save thousands on the cost of the upgrades, through emPower program rebates, incentives and through tax credits.

“I’m actually excited when the energy bill comes each month,” Paula Johnson said. “Don’t wait. Make these upgrades sooner rather than later. Now that we’ve made these upgrades, our energy bill for the entire year is the same as what our monthly bill was before the improvements.”

The Johnsons are proud of what they have accomplished and are inviting the public to take a look for themselves on March 14 from 10 a.m. through noon at their home located at 5418 Parejo Drive in Santa Barbara. The Home Energy Showcase will highlight the various troubles the home had and how the Johnsons were able to solve them to create a comfortable, healthy and energy-efficient home.

Attendees will be able to tour the home and talk with the homeowners and Allen Energy about the energy improvements that were completed including: home energy assessment, air sealing, properly installed insulation, high efficiency furnace and duct insulation, LED lighting installation and 5kW Solar Electric System.

To RSVP, visit empowersbc.org or call emPower Central Coast at 805.568.3566.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing emPower Central Coast.