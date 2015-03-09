Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 1:14 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Retirees Opening Their Home to Showcase Energy Efficiency Transformation

By Angel Pacheco for emPower Central Coast | March 9, 2015 | 4:13 p.m.

Retired Goleta Valley couple Charlie and Paula Johnson will be opening up their home to the public Saturday, March 14 to show neighbors and the community how they created a healthier home for their granddaughter and tamed their unmanageable energy bills, all while doing their part for the environment.

While the Johnsons had initially considered installing solar as a quick fix for their high energy bills, working with emPower and Allen Energy, they realized it was only part of the solution. Like many Goleta Valley residents, the Johnsons’ home had insufficient insulation, cracks and gaps that needed to be sealed and an outdated furnace.

By addressing these issues before adding solar the Johnsons were able to transform the indoor air quality of their home, creating less dust and cleaner indoor air for their extended family. On top of the health benefits, they are now saving hundreds of dollars each month on their utility bills and they were able to install a smaller, less expensive solar electric system than initially intended. The Johnsons were also able to save thousands on the cost of the upgrades, through emPower program rebates, incentives and through tax credits.

“I’m actually excited when the energy bill comes each month,” Paula Johnson said. “Don’t wait. Make these upgrades sooner rather than later. Now that we’ve made these upgrades, our energy bill for the entire year is the same as what our monthly bill was before the improvements.”

The Johnsons are proud of what they have accomplished and are inviting the public to take a look for themselves on March 14 from 10 a.m. through noon at their home located at 5418 Parejo Drive in Santa Barbara. The Home Energy Showcase will highlight the various troubles the home had and how the Johnsons were able to solve them to create a comfortable, healthy and energy-efficient home.

Attendees will be able to tour the home and talk with the homeowners and Allen Energy about the energy improvements that were completed including: home energy assessment, air sealing, properly installed insulation, high efficiency furnace and duct insulation, LED lighting installation and 5kW Solar Electric System.

To RSVP, visit empowersbc.org or call emPower Central Coast at 805.568.3566.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing emPower Central Coast.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 