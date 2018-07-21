Goleta Residents Get Glimpse of Future with New Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan

Community workshop hones draft of blueprint for dozens of projects to create safer streets and paths

After months of public outreach, a comprehensive plan to improve Goleta streets and intersections unfriendly to pedestrians and cyclists will be considered by city officials.

Goleta’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan sets the stage for citywide projects, while expanding the network of pedestrian and cycling routes to make them safer for those commuting on foot or bike.

Project manager James Winslow worked with a team of municipal staff on the 60-page draft master plan. Click here for the plan.

“It’s a futuristic showing of the master plan,” he said.

Residents provided their final improvement recommendations during a community workshop at the Goleta Valley Community Center on Thursday. The draft received positive feedback during the question-and-answer session at the meeting.

Community members asked for safer bicycle and walking routes along the San Jose Creek Path around the northern half of Goleta, as well as the Fairview Avenue overpass at Highway 101, which is widely considered to be Goleta’s least bicycle and pedestrian-friendly location.

“There are lots of comments on this,” Winslow said of the Fairview Avenue overpass area.

Residents claim various mobility concerns there. If the City Council approves the draft master plan, city staff will pursue grant opportunities to complete a study that dives into understanding the area’s constraints and opportunities.

In all, the plan identifies more than 30 proposed projects in the city of 31,000 residents.

Recommendations that fall under top priorities include:

» At Fairview Avenue, between Calle Real and Hollister Avenue, create a paved Class I bike lane and walking path to completely separate people from the streets.

» At Hollister Avenue, between Elderberry Drive and Cathedral Oaks Road in western Goleta, upgrade the bicycle lane to a multiuse path, and install curb ramps and high-visibility crosswalks.

» A Class II bicycle and pedestrian path construction project at Encina Road, between Fairview Avenue and Moreton Bay Lane. Class II lanes are striped lanes for one-way travel.

Winslow said safe routes to Goleta schools is one primary factor used for recommending pedestrian improvements in the draft plan.

In addition, he said, the draft plan also hopes to encourage people to walk and bike, reduce vehicle usage and fuel consumption, promote good health and promote transportation equity.

Projects to improve Goleta’s pedestrian and bicycle network require city staff pursuing grant opportunities and various state and federal funding sources prioritized by the city and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

Winslow said the voter repeal of California’s controversial new vehicle and gas taxes would strip critical funding for some bike and pedestrian projects.

A referendum on the November ballot would reverse Senate Bill 1, which hiked the state gas tax by 12 cents and increased vehicle registration fees. If approved, the measure also would require voter approval of new transportation fuel taxes and road fees.

“Everything changes,” Winslow said. “Because of SB 1, we are able to accelerate many projects. If SB 1 gets rejected, bets are off the table.”

The Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan got its start two years ago when the city asked for public opinion at large community gatherings like the Goleta Chamber of Commerce’s Lemon Festival and the farmers market at Camino Real Marketplace and an online survey, followed by multiple presentations to the City Council.

Winslow said the draft plan will now move forward for consideration and possible passage by the Planning Commission and City Council this fall as Goleta officials explore future bicycle- and pedestrian-related projects.

“We are excited to be approaching the finish line,” Winslow told more than 15 people at Thursday’s meeting. “The focus is bicycle and pedestrian, and all modes of users, and a balance that aligns with the General Plan.”

He said bike and pedestrian travel are no longer viewed as an alternative mode. It’s considered as transportation promoted as a means of achieving community environmental, social and economic goals, he added.

“We get bicycling groups that come through,” Winslow said, noting the popular AIDS/LifeCycle. “They stop for shopping, eating and hotels.”

