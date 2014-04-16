Goleta Finance Director Tina Rivera Accepts Job in Hometown of Santa Paula

For almost eight years, Tina Rivera has driven more than 100 miles each day to commute to a job she loves in Goleta.

As the finance director, she’s been responsible for keeping the dollars flowing in and out and making recommendations to the City Council about fiscal policy and budget processes.

But that’s about to change as she’s accepted a job with the United Water Conservation District in Santa Paula, reducing her daily commute by 90 percent.

“I’ve always loved working for Goleta, but when the chance came up to work in my own community, I had to take advantage of the opportunity," Rivera said. "I will miss Goleta and look forward to spending more time with my family.”

City Manager Dan Singer said: “Tina has been a tremendous resource for the city. In addition to guiding us through the recession, she has operated with the highest level of integrity, earning eight awards for financial management throughout her tenure.”

The city will be recruiting for a finance director, and an interim finance director has been chosen. John Herrera, CPA, will be joining the City of Goleta’s staff during this transition. He recently served as the interim director in Buellton.

“John’s experience in government accounting and training as a certified public accountant make him uniquely qualified for this position," Singer said. "He’s served in six other communities as the interim director and knows how to get up to speed quickly. We look forward to his help.”

The city has hired Teri Black and Associates to help with the search for the city’s next finance director and public works director. These positions will ultimately be chosen by the next city manager. A search for the right person to fill that position is under way.