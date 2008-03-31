Friday, May 4 , 2018, 3:56 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 

Goleta Fireworks Bursting with Community Benefits

Rotary Clubs of Goleta begin fund raising for star-spangled celebration.

By Barbara Klein | March 31, 2008 | 7:01 p.m.

{mosimage}

Each year the Rotary Clubs of Goleta have provided our community with a spectacular fireworks show on the Fourth of July at Girsh Park. It is the largest annual community service project conducted by the two clubs. The festival serves a dual purpose: It is an important community event and a fund raiser for the Rotary Clubs of Goleta.

The net proceeds from the event have allowed the Rotary Clubs to fund worthy community projects each year:

• The Goleta Teen of the Year Scholarship Program

• SBCC scholarships

• Leadership training for high school students

• After-school programs and PTAs

Los Prietos Boys Camp tech training scholarships

• The Foundation for Girsh Park

Goleta Valley Historical Society

South Coast Railroad Museum

The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County

Alpha Resource Center

The Rotary Clubs fund the fireworks completely through sponsorships and community donations. They depend on local businesses and individuals to provide financial support to help defray the cost of fireworks, insurance and the venue. The fireworks are paid for by the clubs directly. The funding does not come from the city of Goleta.

{mosimage}

Goleta’s community spirit is visible each year through the Goleta Fireworks Festival and the California Lemon Festival. Thousands of volunteer hours go into these events each year.

As we approach the Fourth of July holiday, we know it has become more important than ever to have a
safe, family-friendly atmosphere to celebrate America’s independence. The Rotary Clubs’ aim is to provide a mix of activities — with entertainment, food and an outstanding fireworks display — appealing to all ages and interests. Easy access and free parking is also provided.  Come to Goleta on July 4th.

Click here for more information or call Goleta Fireworks Festival chairman Bruce Holms at 805.961.3939. Tax-deductible donations can be made to Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime Foundation, P.O. Box 164, Goleta 93116.

Barbara Klein is president of Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime.

