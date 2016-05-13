Friday, April 20 , 2018, 10:30 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Gala Raises $21,000 for Philanthropic Projects in Kenya

Luisa and Larry Dunn with Alice Sutton and Maurice Nakitare at the Friends of Woni gala May 7 in Goleta. Click to view larger
Luisa and Larry Dunn with Alice Sutton and Maurice Nakitare at the Friends of Woni gala May 7 in Goleta. (Friends of Woni Kenya photo)
By Friends of Woni Kenya | May 13, 2016 | 3:00 p.m.

Held Saturday, May 7, a benefit gala at the Elks Lodge in Goleta raised more than $21,000 to help build a girls’ school dormitory in a rural village in Kenya.

Members of the Goleta-based Friends of Woni Kenya nonprofit group said the evening event drew nearly 200 guests. The event also featured music by six-time Grammy winner Larry Dunn, former keyboard player for Earth, Wind and Fire, who surprised the crowd with a unplanned performance.

“International entertainment by Chris Njuge and Larry and Luisa Dunn and the Lois Mahalia Band kept the night full of energy and many people stayed late to dance,” said the president of the nonprofit group, Miguel Avila.
 
Gala attendees included April Sutton, UN. ambassador of goodwill to Kenya; Luisa Dunn, singer and wife of Larry Dunn; and Maurice Nakitare, consul general of Kenya, along with his wife and daughters. 

Central Coast author Diana Anderson delivered the keynote speech and described some of the group’s efforts.

“Thank you to all those who donated on Saturday night,” said Friends of Woni founder and Goleta resident Evie Treen. “For those who were not able to attend the event, we would love to accept your donation. Memberships are $25 and through a newsletter we will keep you abreast of the progress we are making to help provide clean drinking water and education in Kenya.”

The nonprofit has no overhead, and all donations go to education and water projects in Kenya.

— Friends of Woni has been raising funds for rural village projects in Kenya for the past decade. For more information, visit www.friendsofwonikenya.org.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 